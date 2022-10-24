‘DWTS’ Recap: Len Goodman Makes The Final Call During A Brutal Elimination

The October 24 episode of Dancing With the Stars is all about Michael Bublé! The Grammy winner starts off the night with a sizzling performance of “Sway.” He’ll also be serving as a guest judge for the first-ever Michael Bublé Night as the 10 remaining couples dance to his biggest hits.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko make a splash with their glamorous tango to “Hollywood.” Len Goodman raves that the performance was “so full of content” and says it’s Shangela’s “best dance that I’ve seen this season.” Shangela wants Len to tell her if her legs were “crispy.” She pulls out a piece of fried chicken from her costume and then another! Tyra even takes a bite out of the chicken.

Michael says that Shangela “captured the essence” of his song “so beautifully.” Derek Hough agrees with Len that Shangela’s “frame was unbelievable.” However, he makes a note of a small misstep. Bruno Tonioli says that mistake was the “only imperfection in an otherwise stellar performance.” Carrie Ann Inaba declares, “That was absolutely what it takes for you to win this competition.” Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Michael = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 45 out of 50.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater dazzle with their foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me.” Bruno tells Trevor that the performance “was the smoothest you’ve ever been” and says this was his “best performance yet.” Carrie Ann agrees with Bruno and loves the transformation he’s made over the course of the season. Len thinks Trevor “could have been a bit smoother,” but he thinks Trevor did a “great job.” Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Michael = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 42 out of 50.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy bring the heat with their rumba to “Home.” Derek raves that Gabby is a “sensational dancer” and gushes the routine was “absolutely gorgeous.” Bruno admits he was “entrapped” by the dance. “To me, it was perfect,” he says. Carrie Ann doesn’t think that the routine was as good as last week’s, but it was still great. Len says that he appreciated all the details in the performance. “You’re not going home for ages,” he says. Michael quips that performance was “easily the sexiest version” of his song. Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Michael = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 46 out of 50.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki perform a cha-cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me.” Bruno points out that Vinny needs to be “constant on timing” and doesn’t need to force the hips so much. Carrie Ann acknowledges that the audience loves him and feels his joy. While Len says it was “nice to see a little more content,” he admits that the performance was a “mess.” Derek loves watching Vinny and says that the Jersey Shore star is clearly the “people’s champion.” Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Michael = 8; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 36 out of 50.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong sparkle with their foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young.” Carrie Ann admits that Jordin touches her “every time” she dances. Len says the performance had a “lovely musicality,” and he “enjoyed it very much.” Bruno calls Jordin a “natural” in the ballroom. Jordin and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Michael = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 43 out of 50.

Derek hits the dance floor with fiancee Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers for a sizzling performance of “Higher.” Michael sings as Derek and the dancers perform flawlessly.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will perform the fiercest foxtrot to “Fever.” Len is all about this performance. “Honestly, it was just fantastic,” he admits. Michael tells Charli and Mark what he wrote down: “effortless, mesmerizing, and expressively erotic.” Derek declares that was the “best quality foxtrot I have literally ever seen on this show… I would give that a 12 if I could!” Carrie Ann raves that “every line was like a masterpiece.” Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Michael = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 50 out of 50. Her first perfect score!

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev sizzle with their sexy samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera).” Michael calls Heidi a “beautiful dancer.” Derek says the performance was a “samba content feast.” Bruno raves over Heidi’s precision, but he wants to see her having more fun on the dance floor. Carrie Ann disagrees with Bruno. “I thought you were having so much fun,” Carrie Ann tells Heidi. Len says that the performance was “terrific.” Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Michael = 10; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 46 out of 50.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson didn’t have the easiest road to Michael Bublé Night. They didn’t learn the routine until Friday because Wayne had been sick for several days last week. The pair hits the ballroom to perform a quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You.” Derek calls the performance “impressive” after all two days of rehearsals. However, it “felt a little hoppy” to him. Bruno says this is the “first time you’ve ever went wrong.” Carrie Ann adds that there “were some mistakes,” and she wants to see Wayne and Witney more in sync. After just a few days of rehearsals, Len says there was anticipation about if Wayne could pull this off. Len thinks Wayne did just that. Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Michael = 10; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 44 out of 50.

Jessie James Decker has a newfound confidence after winning the Dance Marathon. Jessie and Alan Bersten have a blast with their salsa to “Come Dance With Me.” Bruno points out that Jessie’s “legs are getting better” each week. Carrie Ann admits it was a “bit bouncy for the salsa,” but he loves how much fun Jessie is having. Len is a big fan of the lifts and says the performance “had plenty of rhythm.” Derek loves Jessie’s “fighting spirit.” Jessie and Alan‘s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Michael = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 41 out of 50.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart end the night with a sensational foxtrot to “Feeling Good.” Carrie Ann tells the pair, “That was such a special way to end the night… I am so impressed with you.” Michael admits that he has a “man crush” on Daniel. Bruno raves over Daniel’s “intensity” and “drive.” Daniel and Britt‘s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Michael = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 43 out of 50.

Michael Bublé Night: Week 7 Results

The first safe couple is Gabby and Val. Shangela and Gleb are declared safe next. The other safe couples are Heidi and Artem, Jordin and Brandon, Daniel and Britt, Charli and Mark, and Vinny and Koko. The final safe couple before the bottom two is revealed: Wayne and Witney.

The bottom two couples are Trevor and Emma, along with Jessie and Alan. Now it’s time for the judges’ verdicts. Bruno chooses to save Trevor and Emma. Derek decides to choose Jessie and Alan. Carrie Ann follows Bruno and saves Trevor and Emma. It’s all down to Len’s vote. He saves Trevor and Emma. Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten have been eliminated.