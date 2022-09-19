Heidi D’Amelio: 5 Things To Know About Charli’s Mom Who Is Also On ‘DWTS’

Heidi D’Amelio will be facing off against her daughter, Charli D’Amelio, when DWTS season 31 premieres on September 19. This will be the first time a mom and daughter will be competing on DWTS together. Heidi will be dancing with pro Artem Chigvintsev.

So, who is Heidi D’Amelio? She’s the mother of two of the most popular young stars. Here’s everything you need to know about Heidi.

1. Heidi is Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s mom.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio rose to fame on TikTok. Charli has had the largest following on TikTok since 2020. She currently has over 121 million followers. Charli is partnered with Mark Ballas on DWTS. The D’Amelios have their own reality show, The D’Amelio Show. Season 2 will premiere on September 28.

2. Heidi is from Louisiana.

Heidi was raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. Heidi told her daughter, Dixie, in a 2021 interview that she lived in the “middle of nowhere.” Her parents physically built the house that she grew up in, and they didn’t even have phone lines at first on the road she lived on.

3. Heidi is married to Marc D’Amelio.

Heidi married Marc D’Amelio in 2000. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Dixie, a year later, followed by Charli in 2004. “Looking back on our journey together makes me so happy,” Heidi wrote on their anniversary in May 2022. “Happy Anniversary @marcdamelio you make marriage fun. Being married to you is more than I could have ever imagined. Never perfect but always progress. I love you forever.”

4. Heidi dabbled in modeling.

Heidi started modeling when she was 19 years old in Lafayette, Louisiana. She moved to New York City when she turned 25. Heidi revealed that she started working at a gym and continued modeling.

5. Heidi once shaved her head.

When she met Marc, Heidi had a shaved head. “I had wanted to shave my head for a long time,” Heidi told Dixie. She had always had long hair and decided to shave it all off. “I just thought it would be fun and cool,” Heidi said.