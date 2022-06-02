Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Engaged: ‘DWTS’ Duo Set To Wed After 7 Years Together

Derek Hough, 37, is ready to settle down! The World of Dance judge is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, 27. The couple confirmed the news on June 2 with a romantic photo on Instagram. In the pic, Hayley is in Derek’s arms with her ring on display. “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Derek captioned the photo.

(Photo Courtesy Of: @aneeatelier)

Derek proposed to Hayley with an oval diamond, which was set in platinum with a pave band and a hidden halo, according to ring designer Chau Lui of Paris Jewelers. “Itw as a dream come true to be trusted to work with Derek to design the stunning ring for Hayley,” Chau told HollywoodLife. “Derek’s love for Hayley just radiated throughout the entire process. It was truly so important for Derek that Hayley had a diamond that was so special, rare and brilliant, just like his love for Hayley.”

Derek and Hayley have been dating roughly since 2015, but they didn’t go fully public with their romance until 2017. However, they’ve known each other even longer than they’ve been a couple. Hayley rose to prominence in the dance world as a contestant on season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance? in summer 2013.

Hayley was then hired as a dancer on Derek and Julianne Hough’s MOVE Live on tour, which is how she first met Derek. After that, she became a troupe member on Dancing With the Stars, beginning in season 21, during the fall of 2015. Derek and his partner, Bindi Irwin, wound up winning the show that season.

After Derek ended his run on Dancing With the Stars during season 23 in 2016, he continued his relationship with Hayley, and they’ve been going strong ever since. She was his date to his sister, Julianne’s, wedding during the summer of 2017, as well.

Derek was previously in a long term relationship with India De Beaufort from 2000-2008. He then dated his season six Dancing with the Stars partner, Shannon Elizabeth, until mid 2009. He’s also been linked to Nicole Scherzinger, Cheryl Cole, Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev over the years.