Mama June Reunites With Daughter Chickadee Amid Cancer Diagnosis In Sweet Hospital Photos

Family matters! Mama June: Family Crisis star Mama June (b. June Shannon), 43, reunited with her daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 28, on Apr. 15 to support her amid her ongoing cancer battle. While visiting her 28-year-old at the hospital, Mama June was also joined by Anna’s sisters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, and Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird, 23. The family posed for several group photos, which pictured Chickadee with a red medical cap and a simple white t-shirt.

The family showed up to support Chickadee amid her second round of chemotherapy to aid in treating her stage four adrenal carcinoma. Mama June appeared in good spirits as she smiled big for the selfie with Chickadee, while she also rocked an orange t-shirt and a grey zip-up jacket. In the family group snapshot, Chickadee’s daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, 10, was also pictured sitting on her mom’s lap.

Alana kept it casual that day with a black graphic t-shirt and a yellow surgical mask worn just below her mouth. Meanwhile, their sister, Lauren kept it cozy in a yellow graphic t-shirt and black pants. Later on in the day, the family was spotted exiting the hospital in yellow surgical masks on their way back to their vehicles. Anna put her full outfit on display, which featured multi-patterned sweatpants, a blue turban hair wrap, and white sneakers.

It was revealed that Anna had been diagnosed with cancer on Mar. 30, however, she was diagnosed in January, per PEOPLE. The outlet confirmed that the TV personality had been complaining of “stomach aches” and found out that the cancer was located in her liver, kidney and lung. Anna underwent her first round of chemotherapy in Feb., per TMZ, and has already been reportedly losing her hair. The same outlet reported that her family is “very hopeful” that she will make it through this difficult time. Her family is reportedly helping her take care of her two kids, Kaitlyn and Kylee Madison, 7, amid her health battle.

Most recently, a source close to the family told TMZ on Apr. 2, that Mama June is “stepping up” amid the cancer diagnosis. “June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer,” the insider claimed just two weeks prior to the second round of chemo. Anna and June have had a strained relationship over the last eight years after Anna alleged that her mom’s then-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, allegedly molested her when she was a child.

The new trailer for Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis was released on Apr. 3 and saw the entire family get emotional during an intense therapy session. Much of the drama surrounds around June’s 2022 wedding to Justin Stroud, which Alana and Lauren claimed they did not know about. Season 6 of the show is set to premiere May 5, on WE tv.