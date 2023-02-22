Mama June’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Her 6 Beautiful Grandchildren

Mama June has four kids and six grandchildren

Two of her daughters have welcomed children

One of her daughters, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’, also has custody of Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana

Mama June: Road to Redemption Mama June Shannon walked down the aisle with her husband of one year, Justin Shroud, in a formal ceremony on Feb. 18, 2023. Their big day was extra special because Mama June, 43, was joined by all four of her daughters as she made her way down the aisle at the beginning of the ceremony. Her four daughters include Toddlers & Tiaras alum Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and her formerly estranged daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Mama June’s grandchildren also attended the ceremony. While fans may be more familiar with Mama June’s daughters thanks to the hit TLC reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, less is known about her grandchildren. Read on to find out all there is to know about Mama June’s grandkids.

Kaitlyn

June’s eldest daughter, Anna Cardwell, 28, gave June her first two grandchildren. She was previously estranged from her mother due to her mom’s former boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, allegedly molesting her when she was 8 years old. “You know, I’ve never had a conversation with her where she was like ‘Oh I’m sorry for what happened or, I’m sorry for this,'” Anna told The Sun in a 2021 interview. However, Anna and June appear to be standing on steady ground with their relationship, considering Anna smiled her way down the aisle with her mother.

Mama June was a teenager when Anna was born, and Anna welcomed her first child as a teenager as well. She gave birth to her daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, in 2012. The identity of Kaitlyn’s father is unknown. Kaitlyn turned 10 in June 2022 and her mama celebrated with a slideshow on Instagram accompanies by a heartfelt caption. “Y’all help me wish this crazy and silly and smart girl a happy 10th bday,” she began, as seen above. “Omg y’all I have a 10 year old lord help me but if it wasn’t for her I would be a mother she is the smartest and sassiest little girl I know and I am so proud of her.” She went on to ask fans to gift Kaitlyn a present if possible from the Amazon wishlist that Kaitlyn filled with some toys. She concluded, “I’m telling y’all she is 10 going in 20 but I love her so much”.

Kylee Madison

Anna was married to Michael Cardwell between 2014 and 2017. During their marriage, they had one daughter named Kylee Madison, who was born in 2015. Kylee has a huge personality, according to her mother in her 6th birthday tribute from Dec. 2021. “Ahhh y’all I’m getting old I can’t believe my baby is 6 today god lee but hey I love this girls she is nothing but personality and craziness and can make u laugh by doing to craziest things and boy does she have a temper but she gets that from her daddy cause she don’t get it from her mama,” she noted. “she gets her sweetness from me but mama hope u have a great day at school and have fun”.

A quick glance at Anna’s Instagram page shows that Kylee seems like the average first-grader who loves to have fun. And according to the above photos, she loves unicorns and sparkles, doing face masks with her mama, and making silly faces!

Ella Grace

Lauryn “Pumpkin,” Efird is Mama June’s third oldest daughter and has given birth to Mama June’s four youngest grandchildren. Lauryn gave birth to her first child, daughter Ella Grace, in Dec. 2017 with Joshua Efird. The pair went on to wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2018.

Ella Grace seems to always has a smile on her face and loves wearing pink, as exemplified by her outfits included on Laureny’s Instagram page. She’s also not afraid of the spotlight, as she joined her mother and Aunt Alana on a fan meet-and-greet tour over the summer of 2022. She seems to be a fan of Harry Potter, as she smiled wide next to The Hogwarts Express (seen here) during a family trip to Universal Studios in July 2022.

Ella is certainly her mother’s pride and joy, as in a Dec. 8, 2022 birthday post, Lauryn gushed over how important she is to her. “My sweet Ella Grace you are 5 today!!! Wow time sure flies when you are having fun. To be able to call you my daughter I’m blessed beyond measures,” the reality star raved. “You’ll never understand truly how much you saved mommy & daddy. Ella Grace you are beautiful , you never meet a stranger, you are kind, you have a little sass, & you are MY BABYGIRL. I love you to infinity times a billion no matter what. I hope today is filled with mini brands and Oreo blizzards. You deserve the world & mommy and daddy will make sure you get nothing short of just that.”

Bentley Jameson

Bentley Jameson (seen next to his big sister in the above photo) was born to Lauren and Joshua in July 2021. Lauryn revealed that conceiving Bentley was a bit of a surprise at the time of her pregnancy announcement in Aril 2021. “We weren’t really expecting. We also weren’t trying either, but we weren’t preventing,” she told PEOPLE. “Everybody knows Ella’s 3 now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.”

Bentley made his way into the world on July 21, 2021. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” Lauryn said in her Instagram announcement. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces.”

Sylus Ray And Stella Renae

The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum did not announce the birth of her twins, son Sylus Ray and daughter StellaRenae, until a month after they were born. She welcomed her twins into the world on May 19, 2022, just weeks before she was awarded full custody of her sister, Alana, due to Mama June’s struggles with substance abuse. Stella weighed in at 6 lbs.1 oz. when she was born at 8:50 am, while her brother, who was born one minute later, weighed 5 lb.s 4oz, according to The Sun.

“The family is really happy. Things have been stressful adjusting to three babies under one-year-old and just five kids in general but it’s nothing me and Josh can’t handle,” she new mother told the publication on June 20. “This just means life is a little more hectic but will be so worth it in the end.”