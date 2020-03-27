Mama June’s Kids: See How Honey Boo Boo & All The Sisters Have Grown Over The Years: Then & Now Pics

Mama June’s daughters have truly gone through a transformation over the years. Before the March 27 premiere of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis,’ we’re looking back at the girls then and now!

It’s hard to imagine that it’s been roughly eight years since audiences first met the Shannon family. Over the years, Mama June, 40, and her four girls — Anna Marie “Chickadee” Cardwell, 25, Jessica Louise “Chubbs” Shannon, 23, Lauryn Michelle “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, and Alana Frances “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14 — have really gone through a complete transformation. Now, with the return of Family Crisis, we’re taking a look back at how the girls have grown up over the years.

Fans everywhere were first introduced to the Shannon family when Alana, nicknamed “Honey Boo Boo,” made her small screen debut on the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras. Alana made a name for herself on the show. With her big personality and total effervescence, she was a surprise star from the reality TV series. After her initial appearance on the show in 2012, Alana earned her very own reality TV series that featured her family, including her sisters and Mama June. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo lasted for roughly four season between 2012-2014 and saw Alana grow from spritely little girl into a preteen. Although the show ended it’s fourth season in the latter half of 2014, it wasn’t the last time fans would see Alana.

“Honey Boo Boo” made her triumphant return to the small screen with her stint on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. Alana, who was partnered with Tristan Ianiero and mentored by Artmen Chigvintsev, was the fifth participant to be eliminated from the show. But her appearance offered long time fans a chance to see just how much Alana had grown since she first came onto the scene in 2012!

Of course, Alana’s popularity gave way to fans meeting her three sisters on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. One of those sisters was Lauryn, nicknamed “Pumpkin.” The third daughter of Mama June, Lauryn has been incredibly outspoken about her mom’s behavior and being in the position to take care of her siblings, especially Alana. Over the years, Lauryn has gone from mere teenager to a mother and caregiver in her family.

It’s truly astonishing to see just how much Mama June’s girls have grown up over the years. Although they were introduce as girls on TV, they’ve grown into young women before audience’s eyes. To see more of Mama June’s daughters and their transformations over the years, click through the gallery above! Mama June: Family Crisis premieres on WE tv on March 27 at 9pm.