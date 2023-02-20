Justin Stroud: Everything To Know About Mama June’s Husband

Mama June is a married woman! The WE tv star, whose real name is June Shannon, first tied the knot with boyfriend Justin Stroud in March 2022, but they later hosted an official wedding ceremony with her daughters and grandchildren in Florida on Feb. 18, 2023. While Mama June and Justin have only been together for a short time, it seems they’ve really hit it off, and must be so in love! Find out everything you need to know about Mama June’s hubby here!

Justin & Mama June met through TikTok

The reality star and her now-husband first sparked their connection online, over TikTok. Mama June revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive podcast interview that Justin didn’t know she was famous. “We became friends originally, and he didn’t know who Mama June was when he met me,” she said, explaining that she hadn’t told him that she had been a victim of domestic violence before they met. It sounds like the connection was a pleasant surprise. “I had been told I wasn’t his type, that he wasn’t single. But it turns out I was his type, and he was single!” she explained.

Mama June & Justin initially got married in a secret ceremony

When the couple first got married in March 2022, they’d only been together for about five months! The pair tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia. Then, they hosted a bigger wedding in Florida for their family members on Feb. 18, 2023.

Justin was arrested in February 2022

While Mama June has been open about her past struggles with drug abuse and her ex-boyfriend Geno Doak’s alleged abuse towards her, Justin has had his own issues in the past. Justin was arrested in February 2022 on a warrant after violating probation for past drug and burglary charges, according to The Sun. He was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, but he was released about a month later.

Justin gets along with Mama June’s daughters

While Mama June and Justin are now happily married, it seems like Justin has been accepted by the people who matter most to her: her daughters. Mama June is a mother to four girls: Anna, Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo”. While Mama June and her eldest daughter have been estranged and have a complicated relationship, it does seem like the girls have grown to really like Justin. “The girls were at first standoffish with him,” she said in a May 2022 interview with The Sun. “Me being in a toxic situation and me being in drug addiction, and then getting out of that relationship, even though I got clean in the relationship… Then fast forward to six months later, almost eight months later, getting into this new relationship, that was jarring for them at first.”

Even though the new relationship may have been hard for her daughters to understand right off the bat, it seems like they’ve totally accepted Justin. “They all get along now, I mean, he’s been a couple of family adventures with us and we hang out as a family. You know, they don’t have a problem with him,” she said in that interview.