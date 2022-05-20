‘Mama June’ Preview: June Is ‘Worried’ About The Fallout Of Breaking Up With Geno

Mama June and Geno Doak’s relationship is coming to an end, and Mama June is preparing to sever things for good with Geno. “I know that I have the strength to be able to walk away from Geno fully today,” June says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

She’s hoping a prison sentence will help move the process along. “If he gets prison time, that would be amazing,” June admits. “Then I ain’t got to do what I need to do, ’cause then it’s like doing away with that situation and don’t have to deal with.”

Mama June confessed that she’s “worried” about the fallout. She doesn’t know “what’s going to happen,” which is scary for her.

The producer asks if she should keep June and Geno separated or not. “I want to see how it goes. I don’t know like right now I don’t even want to see him,” June says.

Mama June admitted in the season premiere that she no longer wanted to be with Geno. His drinking and the way he treats her daughters prompted June’s decision. June wanted to break up with Geno at the courthouse so police would be around for her safety.

When Geno’s sentencing got postponed, so did June’s breakup plan. June didn’t have the courage to say goodbye to Geno at that point.

The synopsis for the May 20 episode reads, “June’s been hiding from Geno for weeks, but finally tells him what she really thinks of him and their relationship. Mama shows up to Pumpkin’s house and the girls are furious. Pumpkin comes up with a way to get Jessica off her couch for good.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.