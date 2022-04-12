‘Mama June’ Trailer: Alana Starts Dating As June Returns & Stirs Up Family Drama

Alana Thompson has a new boyfriend, while Mama June is in love — again — and wants to go to war with Pumpkin over Alana in the new season of ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption.’

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh Efird have their hands full this season on Mama June: Road To Redemption with their daughter, a new baby, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson dating. “A full house is very stressful, especially with Alana getting older,” Pumpkin admits in the trailer, which was released on April 12. The new season will premiere May 13 on WE tv.

Alana brings her new boyfriend, Dralin, to meet her family, and Josh has some things to say to him. “The only I ask is respect and you treat her really, really good. And if you don’t I’m just gonna break your neck,” Josh tells Dralin.

Meanwhile, Mama June is done with Geno Doak, but the trouble seems to follow her everywhere. She has a new man now and believes she’s in love with him! “Where does she find these men, Convicts.com?” Pumpkin quips.

On top of her new relationship, Mama June wants Alana back, too. When Mama June tells Pumpkin that she has a house that Alana can stay in, Pumpkin replies, “I’m her momma now.”

That’s not what Mama June wanted to hear. Pumpkin admits that her mother’s “selfish ways” are tearing everyone apart. “Alana is mine and I can take her back any time I want,” Mama June declares. This doesn’t seem to be what Alana, who has been living with Pumpkin and Josh, wants.

The end of the trailer shows Alana and Pumpkin talking to a lawyer about Pumpkin obtaining sole physical custody of Alana. One thing’s for sure, Mama June isn’t going to give up without a fight.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “This season, Pumpkin is breaking the cycle of her mother by rising to become the matriarch of the family. She and Josh move into a bigger home but the chaos and pressure are still very real with Ella, new baby Bentley, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, and Jessica all under one roof. Alana, now a high school junior, struggles to balance her time with family, her new boyfriend, Dralin, and babysitting her niece and nephew. As the girls adapt to their new normal, June claims she wants to step back into the role as the mom, however, resentment soon builds when she continues to avoid all responsibility for her family making it difficult to stand by her side.”