Mama June Reunites With All 4 Daughters As They Walk Her Down The Aisle At Wedding

Mama June: Road to Redemption star Mama June Shannon married Justin Shroud for a second time on Saturday, Feb. 18, and this wedding was extra special because all four of June’s daughter attended! That’s right — June’s daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell as well as June’s grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird attended the ceremony at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida, and the photos turned out great.

Interestingly, this is the first time June and her family have all been together since 2014, so it was truly a special day. “This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014. So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!” June said in a press release by WE tv. “We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids. All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle.”

While June wore a dress from David’s Bridal, her daughters wore their own colorful outfits. Honey Boo and Pumpkin wore blue gowns, while Jessica wore a pink dress, and Anna wore a light lavender pantsuit. They all looked so gorgeous.

June and Justin officially got married at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022, after less than a year of dating. This is the first marriage for the WE tv reality star, whose dating past has been surrounded by controversy and heavily featured on her various reality shows. In fact, June’s new wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis premiering May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.