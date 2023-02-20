Mama June Wears Gorgeous White Dress To Exchange Vows With Justin Stroud On The Beach: Photos

Mama June looked gorgeous in her white wedding dress while exchanging vows with her husband, Justin Stroud, on the beach in Florida.




Mama June and Justin Stroud held an intimate wedding ceremony where they exchanged vows in front of friends and family in Panama City, Florida. The 43-year-old looked stunning in a sheer white halterneck gown with pink-highlighted hair for the occasion.



June looked stunning at her wedding when she wore a halterneck white lace gown from David’s Bridal with a low-cut V-neckline. The dress featured a sheer bodice while a poofy sheer tulle skirt with floral applique tied the dress together. She accessorized with dangling diamond drop earrings, a diamond choker necklace, a bunch of diamond rings, diamond bracelets, a bright blue and purple floral bouquet, and gorgeous glam.

She had her platinum blonde hair parted to the side while half was pulled back. Hot pink streaks were highlighted throughout her wavy hair while a smokey eye and glossy lip topped her look off.



As for Justin, he looked dapper in a fitted black tuxedo from a store in Montgomery, Alabama, E&S Formal, with a bright blue silk vest underneath, a matching tie, and a white button-down shirt. He added some flair to his outfit by adding a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers.

While June and Justin officially got married at a courthouse in Georgia a year ago, they held a separate wedding ceremony where they were able to say their vows in front of family including all of June’s daughters – Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. Aside from her own kids, her grandchildren, Stella, Sylus, and Bentley, were also in attendance.



Mama June was so happy to have her family with her that she gushed to ET, “This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014 so it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!”

