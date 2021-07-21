Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Gives Birth To 2nd Child, Son Bentley

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and her husband, Josh Efird, now have a family of four! The couple welcomed their second child together and couldn’t be happier.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is now a mother-of-two! The Mama June: Road To Redemption star, 21, revealed on Wednesday, July 21 that she gave birth to son Bentley Jameson Efird. She shared the special news via an Instagram post that featured a slideshow of three photos of Pumpkin and proud dad Josh Efird holding their baby boy in the hospital.

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” Pumpkin wrote. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces. @official_josh_efird.” This is the second child for Pumpkin and Josh, who also share three-year-old daughter Ella Grace.

Pumpkin revealed that she was expecting her second child by taking to Instagram on April 9. The series of photos featured positive pregnancy tests, as well as two photos of the sonogram of Pumpkin and Josh’s new bundle of joy! The couple was totally thrilled to have another little one, and that was incredibly clear in Pumpkin’s caption to the post.

“Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021,” Pumpkin began the caption to her post. “After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier,” she added, sharing a slew of celebratory emojis after her words.

Fans of Pumpkin noticed during the 2021 season of Mama June: Road to Redemption that she was definitely going through a change. During the first trimester of her pregnancy , she developed a number of different eating habits, and even appeared to be sick from time to time! Pumpkin ended up revealing her news to her family in the episode, as well.

Josh and Pumpkin got engaged in June 2016, before welcoming little Ella in December 2017. The couple got hitched in Las Vegas in May 2018. Along with the responsibility of raising her own family, Pumpkin has been the legal guardian for her younger sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Shannon. But the future looks incredibly bright for Pumpkin and her family, and they cannot wait to see what’s in store!