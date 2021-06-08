Mama June Reunites With All 4 Daughters At Once For 1st Time In 6 Years At Pumpkin’s Baby Shower

For the first time in six years, Mama June was with all four of her daughters at once, and they posed for a sweet family photo together.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid’s baby shower brought Mama June together with all of her daughters for the very first time in six years. In a photo, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, June is all smiles while posing with Pumpkin, 21, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 24, and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 26. While June recently spent time with Alana, Jessica and Lauryn, she has been estranged from Anna for years.

In 2014, the family’s show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was cancelled after June started spending time with a man who was convicted of molesting Anna as a child. Then, in 2015, Anna sued her mother, claiming she owed her and her daughter, Kaitlyn, who is now nine, hundreds of thousands of dollars for appearing on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. June also battled severe drug addiction, but has been sober since January 2020.

“I wanted to be in the right frame of mind to be able to deal with Anna, because it’s always been a touchy subject,” June told Page Six. “She is still with the same boyfriend and it was a little weird to see them. But I did what I call ‘roll call’ with all of the girls being there.” The baby shower also allowed June to see Kaitlyn for the first time in years, as well.

Anna has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo ended. However, she did make headlines in 2020 for having $47,000 worth of plastic surgery done, and debuting a brand new look afterward. Anna’s procedures included breast implants, teeth veneers and blonde highlights. At the time, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was also hoping to get liposuction to get rid of her love handles.

It’s unclear how much June and Anna interacted at the baby shower. The reality star has had a lot of ups and downs with all of her daughters amidst her struggles with drug addiction. In fact, Pumpkin currently has legal guardianship of Honey Boo Boo. The family’s issues continue to be documented on June’s new reality show, Mama June: Road to Redemption.