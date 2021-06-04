‘Mama June’: June Is Arrested & Thrown In Jail After Pumpkin’s Gender Reveal Bombshell

June was in denial about facing jail time during the June 4 episode of ‘Road To Redemption’, so Geno taught her a harsh lesson.

Geno Doak was forced to go to the extremes to show Mama June the harsh realities of life in prison, during the June 4 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption. Even though she’s facing two years behind bars for various drug charges, Mama doesn’t think it’s anything to worry about. However, Geno does and he wanted June to see what she’s truly facing.

So what did he do? Well, Geno called up the sheriff and asked him to show June what it’d really be like going to prison. The sheriff agreed, so Geno planned a fake romantic getaway in order to fool June. And it was actually quite funny because halfway through their drive, June stopped at a gas station to pick up some items, including sexy incense for their fake “beacation”.

But once they got further on their way, June realized they were back in Atlanta and she couldn’t figure out why — at least not until Geno pulled into the parking lot of the police station.

As soon as they parked, the sheriff and his team came out, arrested June and threw her in jail. They even booked her so she could truly feel what it’d be like going to prison. She wore an orange jumpsuit and everything!

Before that happened, though, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s gender reveal shocked the whole family. Even though the family is full of females, Pumpkin learned she and husband Josh are expecting a boy! And everyone was thrilled. We’re just not sure whether they were more happy for the reveal or the fun blue cake they got to eat.

Oh yeah, and even though Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was initially mad at Pumpkin for keeping her pregnancy a secret, they quickly made up and Pumpkin assured Alana that there will always be room for her in their house.

