‘Mama June’ Preview: Alana Confronts Pumpkin About ‘Barely Making Ends Meet’ — Watch

Alana and Mama June sit down with Pumpkin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Road to Redemption.’ Mama June vows to help her daughters so they don’t have to ‘struggle.’

It’s time for a much-needed mother and daughters chat between Mama June and two of her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 4 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Mama June asks Pumpkin why Sugar Bear and Jennifer Lamb knew about her pregnancy before her own mother and Alana.

“This isn’t about who knew, who didn’t know,” Pumpkin says. Alana weighs in, “I still feel like you should have at least told me instead of telling Sugar Bear and Jennifer first.”

Pumpkin reveals why she didn’t tell Alana about her second pregnancy. “I didn’t tell you because of all the things that have been going on lately. Like, when you come back from Florida, you said you felt like a burden, and then you were in there cutting coupons a few days ago,” Pumpkin tells Alana, who claps back, “You and Josh are barely making ends meet right now… I was just trying to help with the coupons and stuff.”

As the sisters talk it out, Mama June is listening to everything. “I’m very proud of Pumpkin for stepping up and taking care of Alana,” Mama June admits. “For many many years, I struggled to make sure the girls had what they need, and now I want to be more present so they won’t have to struggle.”

Mama June tells the girls that she doesn’t mind “helping out when help is needed.” She wants to be more present in their lives now that she’s back on her feet. Pumpkin apologizes again for not telling Alana about her pregnancy earlier. Alana reluctantly accepts Pumpkin’s apology and really wants Pumpkin to name her baby “Alana” if it’s a girl.

The synopsis for the June 4 episode reads: “June’s in denial about facing jail time. Geno’s forced to go to the extremes to show Mama the harsh realities of life in prison. Pumpkin’s gender reveal shocks the whole family. Mama’s scared straight when ambushed by the police!” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.