‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’ Recap: Pumpkin Tries Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret

This week on ‘Mama June’, Pumpkin tried keeping her pregnancy a secret, while Alana’s health issues worsened.

Even though Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon told her husband, Josh, that she’s pregnant with their second child — she largely kept it a secret from everyone else during the May 14 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption. Well, almost everyone.

After Josh learned about the pregnancy, Pumpkin urged him to go out and find a job. So after he delivered his resume to several different places without any luck, he begged Sugar Bear for a job at his company as a favor for previously letting him camp out in their backyard. And fortunately for him, Sugar Bear said yes — but only after Josh let it slip that Pumpkin’s pregnant. In turn, Sugar Bear then went home and shared the news with Jennifer, who threatened to expose it just for the fun of pissing off Mama June‘s family.

Later, during a phone call with Mama June, Pumpkin invited her and Geno Doak to come by for Ella‘s surprise birthday party, which will air during next week’s episode. But that’s not all — Pumpkin also told June that she and Geno could sleepover, so June got really excited about that. She and Geno got so excited, in fact, that they immediately raced out to a toy store to get gifts for Ella. But what Pumpkin doesn’t know yet is that Josh also invited Sugar Bear and Jennifer to the party. And he only did so because he has no idea that Pumpkin invited June and Geno.

Meanwhile, Pumpkin’s been chowing down on unhealthy snacks and regularly running to the bathroom to vomit, so with that on top of Jennifer now knowing her secret, it seems like it’ll only be a matter of time before everyone discovers what’s really going on.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has also been eating a lot of bad food, and since everyone started harping on her about this week, she threatened to leave and “go live with” June. Oh, and Josh got a tattoo dedicated to Pumpkin — it’s a literal pumpkin with her name on it — to show her just how much she means to him. As soon as she saw it, she barfed in the toilet. We’d love to say it was due to her pregnancy, but after seeing the ink ourselves, we can’t be so sure.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Road To Redemption air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.