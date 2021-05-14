‘Mama June’ Preview: Pumpkin Decides To Keep A Secret About Mama June & Geno From Josh

Pumpkin calls Mama June to talk about Ella’s birthday party in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Mama June: Road to Redemption’ preview. By the end of the call, Pumpkin has invited June and Geno to stay with her!

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird calls Mama June as she’s moving into her new place. Mama June is happy about being in a more “permanent spot” now. Pumpkin reveals in our EXCLUSIVE preview that she’s calling to see if Mama and Geno Doak want to come to Ella’s upcoming birthday party.

“You’re actually going to invite me to your house?” a stunned Mama June says to her daughter. Pumpkin explains that it’s just a “little princess party” for Ella. “Even though me and Mama have very different opinions on how to be the best mother, Mama is a good Gigi to Ella. I just hope when I have this new baby, she’s a part of both of their lives,” Pumpkin admits in her confessional.

Mama June wonders if Pumpkin has asked Josh about inviting her and Geno to the party. Mama and Josh haven’t been on the best of terms since he drove down to Florida to pick up Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“You know I am a little bit nervous about Mama to come to my house,” Pumpkin admits. “This is the first time she’s actually seeing where I live and her being a drug addict a year ago and her having court dates coming up, I just don’t want everything to fall to sh*t again.”

When Mama starts talking about hotels nearby, Pumpkin decides to open up the doors to her house. She doesn’t want Mama and Geno to waste money, so she’s going to let them stay at her house. “Me and Josh have really been trying to work on our communication, but I don’t think I’m going to tell him about this. How mad can you be at your pregnant wife?” Pumpkin says. Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.