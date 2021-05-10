Mama June’s Pregnant Daughter Pumpkin Models Her Baby Bump In Overalls: I’m A ‘Hot Mom’

Mama June’s daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon had that pregnancy glow while showing off her baby bump in a new Instagram snapshot on May 10.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, is bumping right along! The daughter of Mama June took to Instagram on May 10 and proudly showed off her growing baby bump. The Mama June: Road To Redemption star wore denim overalls and a bright tie dye t-shirt while flashing a huge smile for the camera.

“It’s a hot mom summer,” Pumpkin captioned the adorable snapshot. The WE tv star appeared overwhelmed with joy as she placed her hand on her pregnant belly. She wore her hair in two pigtail braids and finished off her low-key look with a pair of black spectacles.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the reality star, who’s expecting her second child with husband Joshua Efird. “You look so beautiful [heart eyes emojis] I hope you have a safe and healthy pregnancy. I love your shirt,” one follower responded. “Well there is one thing we ALL know about you Pumpkin, you’re a fantastic mom!!! Congratulations and prayers for a ‘happy no stress’ pregnancy!” another wrote.

The sister of Honey Boo Boo took to social media one day earlier and posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Mama June. “Happy mother day to the one who gave me life. Life has definitely threw us curve balls but in the end you’re still my mom. I’m so glad to see how far you’ve come in your sobriety. I can never thank you enough for being the awesome gigi you are to my beautiful babies. love you mama @mamajune.”

Lauryn has much to celebrate after making the big announcement that she’s expecting her second child with Joshua. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace. Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 ❤️. After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier,” Lauryn captioned an Instagram post. She shared the exciting news with her followers, posting photos of her pregnancy tests and ultrasound.