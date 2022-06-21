Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Shares First Photos Of Her Newborn Twins

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins are absolutely adorable! Pumpkin, 22, shared the first photos of her and husband Josh Efird‘s newborn baby boy and baby girl on June 20, as seen HERE. The images show Pumpkin and Josh holding their two new additions with the rest of their family, which includes their daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 1, and Pumpkin’s younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, who she now has full custody of.

Pumpkin welcomed her third and fourth children via C-section on May 19, according to The Sun. A source told the publication, “Mom and babies are happy and healthy and Josh is elated that the babies are finally here.” News of Pumpkin’s pregnancy broke in April 2022, ten months after she gave birth to her son Bentley. Her eldest child, Ella, arrived in December 2017, just a few months after Pumpkin and Josh got married in Las Vegas.

Pumpkin really has her hands full at home. She has four kids of her own plus she’s raising her little sister Alana. Pumpkin won full custody of her sibling over their mother Mama June, 42, in April 2022. The court documents obtained by HollywoodLife declare that June must pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support until Alana turns 18 years old in August 2023. Pumpkin will also control the “visitation” between June and Alana as her legal guardian.

View Related Gallery Honey Boo Boo Then & Now: Photos Of Her Transformation From Child Star To Teen Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Authentic/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880755b) Alana Thompson Here Comes Honey Boo Boo - 2012 Authentic Entertainment USA Television Tv Classics

Mama June has since addressed the custody-changing situation in her family. “Alana made that choice to stay in that environment. People don’t understand the custody thing. It’s not like somebody ‘lost custody,’ ” she said in a video interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-tea. “We do communicate. So it wasn’t like any difference,” the Mama June’s Road To Redemption star added. “The only difference is she’s not sitting right here beside me in my home every day.”

Mama June is apparently more than two years sober and is no longer dating her ex Geno Doak. She actually got married to her boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34, in late March after a few months of dating. They met on TikTok.