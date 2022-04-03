Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant With Twins: Report

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is reportedly ready to give her two children a new baby brother and sister!

Congratulations are in order for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon! The reality star and daughter of Mama June is pregnant with twins and expecting a baby boy and a baby girl with her husband Josh Efird, according to TMZ. Pumpkin and Josh already share 4-year-old daughter Ella Grace and baby boy Bentley Jameson, who arrived in July, 2021.

The Mama June: Road To Redemption star, 22, shared the special news of Bentley’s arrival last year via an Instagram post featuring photos of Pumpkin and Josh holding their baby boy in the hospital. “After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” Pumpkin wrote. “Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces. @official_josh_efird.”

She also said her second pregnancy was a complete surprise for the couple. “We weren’t really expecting. We also weren’t trying either, but we weren’t preventing,” she dished to People at the time. “Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.”

In June 2016, Pumpkin and Josh got engaged, before walking down the aisle in a Las Vegas wedding in May of 2017. Before the couple’s big day, they had already welcomed daughter Ella in December of that year. And before Ella arrived, Pumpkin said she was ready to face the challenges of being a brand new mother.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” Pumpkin explained in a video posted on WE’swebsite. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

While Pumpkin has her hands full with a family of her own, she is also responsible for her younger sister Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ as she became her legal guardian in the midst of Mama June’s legal troubles, which included an arrest for drug possession. Pumpkin is taking it all in stride, however, as she even once gushed about being Alana’s “sister mom.”