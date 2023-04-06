Mama June & Her Daughters Cry During Intense Therapy Session In ‘Family Crisis’ Season 6 Trailer

Nothing says family therapy like a few tears! During the Season 6 trailer (released Apr. 3) of Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon (AKA Mama June), 43, shed some tears with her daughters after they attended a weekend of therapy together. “You can’t even show up for your own f****** kids and you’re worried about a wedding,” her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, told her mom after hearing she was getting married this season. Soon after, her sister, who she also has custody of, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, added, “I’m not going.”

Later in the clip, Lauryn revealed that they have not been on speaking terms with the mother-of-four since the custody battle over Honey Boo Boo. “We haven’t talked to Mama since our court battle over Alana’s child support,” the 23-year-old said. Despite Mama June appearing to want to make an effort in repairing her bonds with her four daughters, Pumpkin lost her temper. “You want to fix it because you’re getting married!”, she shouted at her mom during the trailer.

While getting a pedicure with her mom, Sandra Hale, Mama June vented about how emotional the strain on her relationships has made her. “I go to sleep and I’ll cry,” she revealed. “There’s things the world don’t know.” While the matriarch of the family glanced out a window, Pumpkin’s voice over could be heard saying, “And why should I forgive her if she’s not going to change her ways.” The 43-year-old’s fiancé, Justin Shroud, also gets upsets with his bride-to-be, as he accused her of “lying” to his mother.

Pumpkin revealed to her sisters, including Jessica Shannon, 26, that their mother had asked them of something “very unexpected,” which was a weekend of therapy. “Dr. Ish thinks we should do a therapy weekend with mama,” Pumpkin said. “Actions speak louder than words.” During the therapy session, Dr. Ish noted that there could be “new beginnings or new endings” on the horizon for the family. “She’s disappointed me so much,” Honey Boo Boo said, before her mom added, “I do miss yall I do.” The end of the clip showed the entire family in tears amid the deep conversation.

As many know, Mama June married Justin at the end of May 2022, and had one private ceremony, as well as a public one. The planning of her wedding will be a main topic of Season 6, which is set to air on May 5 on WE tv. Last year, the family made headlines after Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin claimed that they were not aware of their mother’s nuptials to Justin. “We didn’t know about it,” Lauryn confirmed to E! News in July 2022. “I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked.” Another important element of the show’s upcoming season, is how Pumpkin deals with raising her family of seven, which includes her two newborn twins, Sylus Ray and daughter Stella Renae. She also shares daughter Stella, 4, and Bentley, 1, with her husband, Joshua Efird.