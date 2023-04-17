Chrissy Teigen Embraces Her ‘Lifetime Scars’ While Bathing Naked With Daughter Esti, 3 Months

Chrissy Teigen was vulnerable about how her body looks after having three kids when she took a bath with her newborn daughter Esti.

April 17, 2023
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, 37, had an adorable bath time moment with her 3-month-old daughter Esti. The cookbook author held her youngest child in her arms while they were both naked in the bath tub together in an Instagram photo that Chrissy shared on April 16. Chrissy had a giant smile on her face as she looked down at her newborn daughter, who she shares with her husband John Legend, 44. Baby Esti sat on top of a white towel on Chrissy’s legs and adorably stared back at her famous mama.

Chrissy, who had a c-section when she gave birth to her third child, embraced her post-baby body in her Instagram caption. “a boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !” Chrissy wrote, in reference to her nude appearance in the mother-daughter snapshot. Fans thanked Chrissy for “normalizing bodies” in the comments section, where they raved about how gorgeous she is.

The former swimsuit model welcomed little Esti on Friday, Jan. 13. Chrissy’s husband announced the news at a concert that same day, revealing he and the Cravings author had “the little baby this morning,” before going on to say, “What a blessed day.” A few days, later, Chrissy shared the first photo of baby Esti with her daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4, and revealed the full name of her third child, which is Esti Maxine Stephens. Chrissy said that her two older children are “so full of love” for their younger sister.

Esti was a miracle baby for Chrissy and John after they tragically lost son Jack at just 20 weeks into Chrissy’s pregnancy after having a lifesaving abortion in 2020. Chrissy revealed she was pregnant with Esti in Aug. 2022 and admitted that she had anxiety about announcing her pregnancy considering the loss she experienced two years prior. Since giving birth for the third time, Chrissy hasn’t been afraid to show her postpartum body on social media. She’s been so authentic, as she always is, while taking her fans on her inspiring parenting journey.

