Amanda Bynes’ Ex-Fiance Reveals They Broke Up Before Her Hospitalization & Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes’ ex Paul Michaels admitted that they split up before she was hospitalized and put on a psychiatric hold in March. The actress’s former fiancé revealed that they had split up two weeks before she was hospitalized in an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, April 12. While they broke up beforehand, Paul also said he was shocked by the news that she had been put on a psychiatric hold.

Paul told the outlet that prior to her incident where Amanda, 37, was reportedly seen walking around naked in Los Angeles, he hadn’t seen her for three days, but when she returned to their home, she had brought another man back with her. He said that they got into a heated argument, where she “said she didn’t care about him anymore,” and they broke up. He said he packed a bag and left.

The All That alum’s ex-fiance also claimed that he was “shocked” when she went missing and said she seemed like she’d been doing well prior to her disappearance. He also claimed that she seemed different when she returned home with another man. He also said he hasn’t spoken to her since they split up.

Amanda and Paul got engaged back in February 2020. After her conservatorship came to an end in March 2022, her lawyer announced that she was moving in with Paul. The most recent breakup wasn’t the first time that the couple had reportedly split. The pair had reportedly called off their engagement back in July 2022 (according to E! News) but reunited a few months later.

Amanda was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold after she was seen walking around naked near downtown Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ in March. A few days prior she was seen celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a fan-captured video on TikTok. Amanda was released after a three-week stay at the hospital on Monday, April 10. She’s reportedly receiving outpatient treatment.