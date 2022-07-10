Amanda Bynes & Fiancé Paul Michael Reportedly Call Off Engagement After 2 Years, But Are Still Together

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael had reportedly called off their engagement — but that’s not the end of their relationship. “They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning,” a source told ET on Friday, July 8. The pair are said to have ended the engagement “sometime in 2021.” The insider added, “They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another.”

The couple have had their share of rocky moments as of late, with Amanda claiming she kicked Paul out of their house in April after an alleged dispute. Hours later, she was see kissing him in public. Shortly after the PDA-packed outing and the alleged fight, Paul denied the allegations that he and Amanda were having issues. “Amanda thinks I had a stash and that’s not true,” he said in an Instagram Story. “I am currently sober and full time working. Also, I’m in pre-law class and I don’t have the time to be making these statements, so I just wanted to set the record straight.”

The Los Angeles Police Department, however, confirmed to HollywoodLife that they responded to a “verbal dispute” call at Amanda’s home. “Officers responded to a call about a verbal dispute around 2:30 in the morning,” read the statement. “They met and spoke with both parties and stood by as one of the parties gathered their belongings and left the location. No arrest was made.”

Amanda and Paul had recently moved in together following the end of her nine-year conservatorship. After being granted her freedom on March 22, the She’s the Man alum quickly began making plans for the couple to make a home for themselves. “She’s doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They’re actively searching for furniture and she’s excited about all of it,” her lawyer told People. “She’s ecstatic to receive her parents’ full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship.”

Back on Valentine’s Day 2020, Amanda revealed Paul had proposed. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” Amanda captioned a photo of a massive diamond ring on her finger via Instagram. In September of last year, the pair sparked wedding rumors as Amanda was snapped with a new ring while Paul wore a simple gold band on his ring finger.