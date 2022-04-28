Amanda Bynes Strolls With Fiance Paul Michael In 1st Photos After Claiming She Kicked Him Out of House

Amanda Bynes was seen kissing her fiancé Paul Michael just hours after she claimed to have kicked him out of her house on Thursday (April 28). Shortly after the PDA-packed outing and the alleged dispute, Paul denied the allegations that he and Amanda were having issues. “Amanda thinks I had a stash and that’s not true,” he said in an Instagram Story. “I am currently sober and full time working. Also, I’m in pre-law class and I don’t have the time to be making these statements, so I just wanted to set the record straight.”

In the photos of the afternoon stroll, Amanda and Paul looked to be back in sync as they kept quite close to each other. The Easy A actress, rocking a gray tee and faded jeans, placed her hands around Paul’s waist as she went in for a kiss. Paul donned a denim hoodie and sweats while he leaned in to smooch the star.

The couple had recently moved in together following the end of her nine-year conservatorship. After being granted her freedom by Judge Roger L. Lund of the Ventura County Court on March 22, the She’s the Man alum quickly began making plans for the couple to make a home for themselves. “She’s doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They’re actively searching for furniture and she’s excited about all of it,” her lawyer told People. “She’s ecstatic to receive her parents’ full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship.”

Back on Valentine’s Day 2020, Amanda revealed Paul had proposed. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” Amanda captioned a photo of a massive diamond ring on her finger via Instagram. In September of last year, the pair sparked wedding rumors as Amanda was snapped with a new ring while Paul wore a simple gold band on his ring finger.