Amanda Bynes Is ‘Moving In’ With Fiancé Now That Conservatorship Is Over

Amanda Bynes’ lawyer David Esquibias said she’s ‘doing very well’ and ‘looking forward to moving in’ with her fiance Paul Michael, less than a week after her conservatorship ended.

Amanda Bynes, 35, is making plans with her fiance Paul Michael just days after her nine-year conservatorship ended. The actress, who was granted her freedom by Judge Roger L. Lund of the Ventura County Court on March 22, is getting ready to move in with her soon-to-be-husband and is “doing very well,” according to her lawyer, David Esquibias.

“She’s doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They’re actively searching for furniture and she’s excited about all of it,” David told PEOPLE in a new interview. “She’s ecstatic to receive her parents’ full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship.”

David’s words come after Judge Lund terminated Amanda’s conservatorship and revealed the court did so because they determined it’s no longer needed. “The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,” he wrote in a tentative ruling.

Amanda filed to end the conservatorship of the person and estate last month after her mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her back in 2013 due to concerning behavior. Lynn eventually gained full conservatorship in 2014 but the judge’s recent decision seems to indicate all is well with the former Nickelodeon star and she can now navigate her life on her own terms.

Amanda spoke out shortly after the decision to end the conservatorship went public and thanked her fans for their support.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said in a statement given to PEOPLE.