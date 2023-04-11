Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Hospital 3 Weeks After Walking Naked Around LA

Amanda Bynes has been released from a mental hospital after a three-week stay in a Southern California facility, per TMZ. She will return to living on her own as she did before her stint in the mental facility but will have outpatient treatment, according to a source for the outlet. The 37-year-old actress’ exit from the mental hospital was approved by the hospital’s medical staff. HollywoodLife reached out to Amanda’s rep, who has yet to comment on the situation.

The news comes just two days after TMZ reported that the former child star was cleared to leave but did not “feel ready to leave yet”. Amanda is able to make her own medical decisions, as her conservatorship ended in March 2022 nine years after she very publicly struggled with her mental health and substance abuse issues. Amanda’s parents, Lynn and Rick, don’t plan to pursue another conservatorship following Amanda’s episode, according to a TMZ source.

Amanda’s latest rehab stay came after she was placed on a psychiatric hold on Sunday, March 19 after she was found walking around an unsafe part of Los Angeles without any clothes on. She called the cops on herself after she informed a nearby person that she needed help. She was subsequently placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. While the initial hold only lasted three days, it was extended in order to protect Amanda’s well-being.

Amanda’s ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, claimed she stopped taking her medication, which likely resulted in her episode. “She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” he claimed to Page Six on March 20. “She’s wild.” Amanda and Michael engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2020, but broke up in late 2022 or early 2023.

The What I Like About You alum was spotted on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by a fan just days before her hospitalization on Friday, March 17. The fan, who goes by @kaitlynhotfox on TikTok, shared a video of their interaction, as seen below. “We just walking the streets of Hollywood. It’s St. Patrick’s Day. I saw my girl walking and had to say, ‘What’s up?’” she explained after instructing Amanda to greet the camera.

“happy shes getting the help she needs,” the fan captioned the video. “she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to.”