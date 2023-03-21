Amanda Bynes Spotted Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Just Days Before Psychiatric Hold

New footage of Amanda Bynes, 36, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day before getting placed on a psychiatric hold over the weekend has surfaced. A fan ran into her on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood on March 17 and filmed a video of their interaction and then posted it to TikTok. In the video, seen below, the fan, who goes by @kaitlynhotfox on the platform, instructed Amanda to greet the camera. “What’s up,” she dutifully said. The fan then placed the camera on just herself and noted, “We just walking the streets of Hollywood. It’s St. Patrick’s Day. I saw my girl walking and had to say, ‘What’s up?'”

The former child star had her hair up in a bun and was wearing a black tee during the interaction. “happy shes getting the help she needs,” the fan captioned the video. “she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to.”

The What I Like About You alum was hospitalized on Sunday after she was seen walking near downtown Los Angeles early that morning completely naked, per TMZ. Amanda got help herself, as she waved down a car and informed them she was coming off a psychotic episode, an eyewitness claimed to the outlet. She was then brought to the police station, where it was decided a 5150 psychiatric hold — which usually lasts 72 hours — was the best course of action. The actress appeared to be in an unharmed condition, per TMZ, which claimed: “things could’ve been much worse given the area where she was found.”

Following the news of Amanda’s hospitalization, her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, claimed her episode occurred because she stopped taking her medication. “She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” he claimed to Page Six. “She’s wild.” The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and were last spotted together in Dec. 2022. Michael said they are just “friends”.

As fans know, Amanda has struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues for years. She suffered a very public breakdown in 2013 and was placed on a psychiatric hold. She was then placed under a conservatorship, which was controlled by her mother, Lynn Organ. The conservatorship ended in 2022.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time,” the She’s the Man star said in a statement to PEOPLE following the termination of her conservatorship. “I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years. In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she continued. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

In 2018, Amanda got candid about her drug use. “I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the ‘good girl,’ I did smoke marijuana from that point on.” she told Paper magazine. “I didn’t get addicted (then) and I wasn’t abusing it. And I wasn’t going out and partying or making a fool of myself … yet.” She then confessed that she later moved on to harder drugs, such as molly and ecstasy. She said she also tried cocaine, but it was not for her. “I definitely abused Adderall,” she added. Amanda said she had been sober for about four years at the time of the interview.