Nick Cannon Attacked By Taylor Swift’s Fans After He Says He’s ‘All In’ To Have 13th Baby With Singer After Her Split

“Absolutely! I’m in; let’s go!” Nick Cannon said during the Apr. 10 episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, after host Howard Stern proposed that Nick, 42, have his next baby – his 13th! – with the newly single Taylor Swift. “I’m all in.” The Wild’ N Out creator praised Taylor, 33, for being an “amazing songwriter” and how she “has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.” Nick also suggested that his and Taylor’s numbers “are very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets,” but not because 13 is Taylor’s favorite numeral. “I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, ‘Yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I.’ We would probably really understand each other,” he suggested.

Though Nick might have been joking about having his thirteenth child with Taylor – a situation that Howard, 69, proposed, and something Cannon hypothetically suggested after celebrating Taylor’s skills — some fans weren’t laughing at even the thought. “Nick Cannon needs to leave Taylor Swift alone and schedule a neutering,” tweeted one fan. “Nick Cannon better stay away from Taylor Swift,” added another. “It’s time to lock Nick Cannon’s ass tf up; he needs to keep that demon seed far away from Taylor….. don’t piss me off.”

Taylor and her boyfriend of nearly seven years, Joe Alwyn, reportedly called it quits “a few weeks ago,” and that the relationship “had just run its course.” Joe, 32, hadn’t been seen at any of the shows of Taylor’s The Eras Tour, prompting some to speculate if all was well. On Ap. 10, two days after the news of the breakup broke, Taylor was spotted for the first time in public after the split when she joined her longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff for dinner in New York City. At the time of the breakup news, Taylor was shooting a secret music video at the Old Natwest Bank in Liverpool, England.

Nick welcomed his twelfth child, a daughter named Halo, in December 2022. It marked the second child for Nick and Alyssa Scott. The two welcomed their son Zen in June 2021, but sadly, the boy was just five-months-old when he died of a brain tumor. Halo arrived shortly after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to their third child together. In a February 2023 interview, Nick said that the decision to have more kids isn’t up to him. “God decides when we’re done,” he said. “[But] “I definitely got my hands full.”