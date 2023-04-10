Pamela Anderson Stuns In Head To Toe White 2 Months After Documentary Debut: Photos

Love, Pamela author Pamela Anderson, 55, has been serving nonstop stunning looks as of late, with her most recent being while running errands in Malibu on Monday. While the blonde beauty was out shopping in the beach city, she rocked an all-white ensemble that included a white t-shirt and white jeans. Pamela rolled up the hem of her pants and paired the look with flip-flops, black sunglasses, and a straw beach tote bag.

Later, the 55-year-old was spotted in the same outfit, however, she bundled up with a white long-sleeve knitted turtleneck for the chilly afternoon. Pamela also swapped her casual sandals for chic open-toe nude high heels on the way back to her vehicle. The Pamela: A Love Story star wore her famous platinum blonde tresses straight down and parted them just slightly off-center.

Pamela’s day of shopping in Malibu comes just one week after she was spotted on a tropical vacation in St. Barts with her son, Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, and a mystery man. During her vacation, she wowed in an ivory slip dress, as she was pictured holding her black high heels in her hand. She paired the look with oversized black sunglasses and a different straw beach tote bag on the island. That week, Pamela also took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her walking on the beach. “An ocean energy – explores and surprises…,” she captioned the post.

The mother-of-two’s outing in Malibu also comes just over two months after the release of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. The doc takes a closer look at the starlet as she revealed never-before-seen footage and stories from her personal life. Her film also examined her relationship with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, 60, who she divorced in 1998. The couple welcomed two sons: Dylan and Brandon Thomas Lee, 26. She even admitted to her eldest son that she has only ever loved his father. “I was just thinking about it upstairs. I was thinking, you know… It’s probably gonna get me a lot of s*** for saying this, but I really loved your dad, like, for all the right reasons and I don’t think I’ve ever loved anybody else,” she gushed during the film.

The Baywatch alum announced her split from her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, in Jan. 2022. The pair got married in 2020, however, she recently called their marriage a “disaster” during a Jan. 30 interview with Vanity Fair. She said that the COVID-19 pandemic led her to “romanticize everything. Everyone was looking good — all the contractors that were here.” Pamela added, “It ended up being a disaster.” Prior to Dan, she was married to Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and again from 2014 until 2015. Even earlier, she wed Kid Rock from early 2006 until late 2006. At the moment, Pamela is living her best single life.