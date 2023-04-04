Pamela Anderson, 55, Slays In Ivory Slip Dress On St. Barts Vacation With Mystery Man After Documentary: Photos

Pamela Anderson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was out on a date in St. Barts with a mystery man. The 55-year-old wore a silky ivory slip dress on top of a bikini for the lunch date and she put her toned legs on full display.

For the outing, Pamela wore the low-cut, sleeveless mini dress on top of a white halterneck string bikini that revealed ample cleavage. She accessorized her look with a straw beach bag, oversized sunglasses, and a pair of black strappy heels which she held in her hands.

As for her mystery man, he wore a Hawaiin patterned button-down short-sleeve shirt that he kept unbuttoned, revealing his washboard abs. He styled his top with a pair of blue shorts, sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

Pam has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the launch of Shawn Mendes’ new Tommy Hilfiger collection in London on March 20, when she wore a tiny brown mini skirt with a button-down shirt.

For the event, Pamela wore a high-waisted tan pleated mini skirt with a thin black belt cinched around her waist. Tucked into the skirt was a dark blue button-down shirt that was buttoned all the way to her neck. She draped a long, tan peacoat over her shoulders and tied her look together with a pair of black strappy heels. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a matte brown lip and sultry smokey eye completed her look.