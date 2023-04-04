Pamela Anderson, 55, Slays In Ivory Slip Dress On St. Barts Vacation With Mystery Man After Documentary: Photos

Pamela Anderson looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny spaghetti strap ivory mini dress while on vacation in St. Barts.

April 4, 2023 8:53AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson is spotted enjoying a sun-soaked St Barths vacation with a handsome mystery man. The 55-year-old former Baywatch star, who recently released her memoir 'Love, Pamela', was seen leaving the Caribbean island's famous Nikki Beach restaurant with her younger son Dylan Lee, 25. Her tall, dark lunch companion looked ultra cool and casual in sunglasses with a tropical print open necked shirt, sporting a stubble and longer hairdo. Pamela looked chic in a white slip dress, wearing her famous blonde locks loose over her shoulders. It is not known if the two are linked romantically but they have been holed up together in an ultra-exclusive, secluded villa for over a week. A new Netflix documentary covers Anderson's colorful love life, from her marriage to Tommy Lee, to her on/off romance with surfer Kelly Slater, and her most recent divorce from bodyguard Dan Hayhurst last year. She has walked down the aisle five times. The new documentary lets fans into her life from her humble beginnings to her rise to fame and the infamous sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, which was stolen from their home. In February 1995, Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee eloped after just 96 hours of knowing one another. They welcomed their first child Brandon in June 1996, and a year later in December 1997, their second son Dylan was born. The pair eventually split in 1998, after the musician was arrested and sentenced to six months in jail for spousal battery after assaulting his wife. 03 Apr 2023 Pictured: Pamela Anderson. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA965156_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Pamela Anderson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was out on a date in St. Barts with a mystery man. The 55-year-old wore a silky ivory slip dress on top of a bikini for the lunch date and she put her toned legs on full display.

Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in a plunging ivory slip dress while in St. Barts. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

For the outing, Pamela wore the low-cut, sleeveless mini dress on top of a white halterneck string bikini that revealed ample cleavage. She accessorized her look with a straw beach bag, oversized sunglasses, and a pair of black strappy heels which she held in her hands.

As for her mystery man, he wore a Hawaiin patterned button-down short-sleeve shirt that he kept unbuttoned, revealing his washboard abs. He styled his top with a pair of blue shorts, sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

Pamela Anderson was out with a mystery man while on vacation in St. Barts. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

Pam has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the launch of Shawn Mendes’ new Tommy Hilfiger collection in London on March 20, when she wore a tiny brown mini skirt with a button-down shirt.

For the event, Pamela wore a high-waisted tan pleated mini skirt with a thin black belt cinched around her waist. Tucked into the skirt was a dark blue button-down shirt that was buttoned all the way to her neck. She draped a long, tan peacoat over her shoulders and tied her look together with a pair of black strappy heels. As for her glam, she had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a matte brown lip and sultry smokey eye completed her look.

