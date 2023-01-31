Pam Anderson Hasn’t ‘Loved Anybody Else’ But Tommy Lee: ‘It’s Impossible To Be With Anybody Else’

Pamela Anderson makes some candid revelations about her love life in her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story. She’s incredibly honest about her ex-husband Tommy Lee and admits her feelings for him have never been matched by any other man she’s been with afterward.

“I was just thinking about it upstairs. I was thinking, you know… It’s probably gonna get me a lot of s**t for saying this, but I really loved your dad, like, for all the right reasons and I don’t think I’ve ever loved anybody else,” Pamela says to her son, Brandon, in the documentary.

She later adds, “So I think I’d rather be alone than not be with the father of my kids. It’s impossible to be with anybody else. But I don’t think I could be with Tommy either. It’s almost like a punishment.”

Pamela and Tommy got married just 4 days after they met in 1995. The Baywatch alum gushes that it was “love at first sight.” Pamela revealed that her relationship with Tommy, in the beginning, was “different” than any other relationship she’d been in because there were “no secrets, no deception, there was no game playing. It was really just full-on heart-to-heart, explosive kind of love.”

In the early days of their marriage, Pamela and Tommy suffered a miscarriage. They went on to welcome two sons: Brandon and Dylan. A sex tape that was stolen from Pamela and Tommy’s home sent their marriage into a spiral. They were offered $5 million for the rights to the tape, but they refused. The paparazzi after the stolen sex tape was released hounded the couple.

Pamela and Tommy filed an invasion of privacy suit regarding the stolen tape. The couple eventually signed away the rights to the video because they didn’t want the stress of the lawsuit to impact the health of their baby. Pamela was pregnant with her son, Dylan, at the time.

Their marriage eventually crumbled. Pamela pointed out that Tommy was incredibly “jealous” during her last season of Baywatch. He trashed her trailer on set after she had to kiss one of her co-stars and didn’t tell him. After a fight in 1998, Tommy was arrested and charged with spousal and child abuse. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail. Pamela and Tommy divorced in 1998.

In a diary entry after splitting with Tommy, Pamela wrote, “I’ve never loved someone so deeply. And by deeply, I mean, I loved his soul. I feel like part of me has died.”

Both Pamela and Tommy have married again. Pamela has been married 4 more times, including to Kid Rock. Tommy married Brittany Furlan in 2019. When Pamela looks back on her relationship with Tommy, she calls it one of the “wildest, most beautiful love affairs ever.”