Khloe Kardashian Subtly Shows Love To Tristan Thompson After He’s Signed By The Lakers

Tristan Thompson is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Khloe Kardashian is here for it. After the official LA Lakers Instagram account announced the news on April 9, Khloe ‘liked’ the post tos how her support. Her brother, Rob Kardashian, also gave the post a ‘like,’ and re-shared the news on his Instagram Story. In addition to Tristan, the Lakers also signed Shaquille Harrison.

Tristan’s move to the Lakers means that his home base will be near Khloe and the pair’s two children, True Thompson, 5, and a baby boy, 7 months, whose name has yet to be revealed. Tristan also has a six-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, as well as a one-year-old son, Theo, with former fling, Maralee Nichols. Tristan and Maralee hooked up while the NBA star was making plans to have a second child with Khloe. The pair’s surrogate got pregnant in November 2021, and Khloe didn’t find out about Theo until after the pregnancy was underway.

After the cheating scandal, Khloe did not see Tristan in person for months. During True’s fourth birthday party on The Kardashians, she revealed that she and Tristan had been co-parenting “really well,” but said she hadn’t seen him in the flesh since before Christmas 2021. However, by the beginning of 2023, Khloe and Tristan reconnected following the sudden death of his mother.

Khloe, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian flew to Toronto to support Tristan and his family after the loss. However, in February, Khloe confirmed that she was not back together with Tristan romantically, despite being a support system for him during the difficult time. “Who has time for a man lol,” she tweeted. “I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…no man right now.”

Khloe and Tristan are definitely spending time together, though. On April 5, they were photographed arriving at McDonald’s drive-thru in the same car. However, the reality star opened up about dating during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that same day. When asked if she was using dating apps to find love, Khloe responded, “I haven’t yet. I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year. But as of now, I haven’t yet.”