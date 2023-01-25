Tristan Thompson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His 3 Siblings, Including Amari

Tristan Thompson is a basketball player who is known for playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Aside from his work, he is also known for his off-and-on relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in Toronto.

The world may now NBA star Tristan Thompson, 31, for shooting hoops and his high-profile romance with Khloe Kardashian, 38, but there is more to Tristan than meets the eye. Aside from his work and on-and-off girlfriend (currently off), the 31-year-old is a brother to three siblings! Amid his mother, Andrea Thompson‘s untimely passing on Jan. 6, 2023, Khloe took to Instagram on Jan. 23, 2023, to express her grief and talk about Tristan’s brothers. “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss,” the Good American founder began.

“At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” she concluded. Keep reading to learn more about Tristan’s three brothers below.

Amari Thompson

Tristan was born on March 13, 1991, to his mother Andrea and his father Trevor Thompson. Along with the pro basketball player, the parents went on to welcome three other children, including his brother, Amari, 16. Tristan has been very public about his love for his youngest sibling, as the teen suffers from epilepsy, according to The US Sun. In 2014, the athlete founded The Amari Thompson Foundation to honor his sibling and show his support for others battling the health condition.

After starting the organization, Tristan and Andrea released a video, via YouTube, to express their reasoning for starting the foundation. Along with the late mom-of-four and Tristan, Amari also appeared in the 2014 clip. “I began the Amari Thompson Foundation for epilepsy awareness on behalf of my brother. Watch the video for more info,” Tristan captioned the tweet of the clip in Aug. 2014.

Later, in March 2022, Tristan revealed how Amari inspires him during an interview with NBC Sports. “My younger brother fights each and every day,” he said at the time. “Most 16-year-olds can enjoy life and have the freedom and be able to experience things with their peers. It’s harder for him.” He went on to explain how Amari is a major motivator in his life. “He motives me. Why not keep working each day? There’s no reason for me not to get up and push to be not only a better basketball player but a better human being,” he concluded.

Dishawn Thompson

Along with Amari, Tristan is a big brother to Dishawn Thompson, 28. Tristan is not the only basketball player in the family either, as Dishawn once was an aspiring ball player too, according to In Touch Weekly. Khloe’s ex even took to Instagram in Sept. 2012 to share a throwback snapshot (see above) of him and Dishawn along with the caption, “#Tbt Me and my little bro @realdishawn10. Y’all see my neck game was on point. #pause.”

The former Pacers player opened up about being a father-figure to his siblings during a 2016 interview with his former team, The Cavaliers. “I’m like the big daddy with all of them!”, he said at the time. “I have to make sure I hold them accountable. If my mom texts me and lets me know if they’re acting up, I’m going to shoot them a text, because I know what they’re weaknesses are. So they either get in line or there’s gonna be repercussions.”

Daniel Thompson

Finally, Tristan’s other sibling is his brother, Daniel, who is around 18 years old. Although there is not much publicly known about Daniel, according to the Cavaliers website, he also was a basketball star on the rise. The outlet reported that in 2015, the teen won won the U-11 Championship back in Canada and made his family proud. Tristan shared a family snapshot that included his mom and all three of his brothers in May 2014 to celebrate Dishawn’s birthday. “Happy 19th birthday to my little brother @realdishawn10 .. Feels like just yesterday you were running around the house in your diapers watching cartoons. Time flies fast and you’re growing up quick. Keep working hard bro, love you. #iammybrotherskeeper,” he captioned the post, which is one of the rare posts that includes Daniel (see above).