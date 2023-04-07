Kelly Ripa Jokes She Won’t Be ‘Banging’ Mark Consuelos As Co-Hosts After Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Scandal

Kelly Ripa made a joke about her sex life with husband Mark Consuelos as they prepare to become permanent co-hosts on Live. Kelly, 52, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen April 6 and was asked her opinion on the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal on Good Morning America. Now that she’s about to work with her spouse following Ryan Seacrest‘s exit from her talk show, Kelly joked to Andy Cohen that there will be no funny business between herself and Mark, 52, as co-hosts.

“Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we’ll be working together,” said Kelly, who has been married to her handsome husband for over 25 years. “Because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side. So we promise, no banging on the side,” she jokingly added.

Both Kelly and Andy also agreed that the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal made for “compelling” television. Andy even said he thinks ABC made a mistake by firing the duo because of their secret romantic relationship. Obviously, Kelly’s situation is much different, given her years-long marriage to Mark is out in the open.

It was in January that T.J., 45, and Amy, 50, were let go from GMA 3 on ABC because of the scandal. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.” T.J. and Amy’s secret relationship became public knowledge in Nov. 2022, after photos of the pair indulging in major PDA surfaced online. Fans did not know at the time that T.J. and Amy had split from their respective partners when they got together. The former co-anchors are still in a relationship.

Kelly hosts her long-running morning talk show on the same network that T.J. and Amy once worked for. On April 17, Kelly’s husband will officially replace Ryan Seacrest as her permanent Live co-host. Mark has frequently guest co-hosted on his wife’s show over the years. The couple has been happily married since 1996 and they have three children together.