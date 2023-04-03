Kourtney Kardashian Uses Selena Gomez Song On TikTok After Kylie Jenner Feud Rumors

Is Kourtney Kardashian team Selena? The 43-year-old reality star’s TikTok page for her wellness brand, lemme, has fans convinced she has picked Selena Gomez following the drama that occurred between her, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber on social media over the last two months. Lemme’s TikTok account promoted its new Irish Sea Moss Liquid Drops in a March 29 post that played the 30-year-old singer’s 2014 hit, “The Heart Wants What It Wants”, and fans immediately took to the comment section of the video to speculate.

“Kourtney is team Selena slayyy,” one excited fan wrote, with dozens of others in agreement. “She knew what she was doing… lol,” another user commented. A few other fans commented that they were going to buy the product just because Kourtney seems to be supporting Selena.

The mom of three has not spoken publicly about the drama that unfolded earlier this year over the alleged bullying Selena received from Hailey, 26, over the years and the alleged bullying the model received from Selena’s fans in retaliation over recent months. Although, some celebrities seemingly publicly sided with Selena, such as Kylie’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The drama began in January when fans assumed Kylie, 25, Kendall Jenner, 27, and their pal, singer Justine Skye, were making fun of Selena’s weight gain in a TikTok that surfaced around the same time new pics of Sel looking hot in a bikini did. In the video, seen here, the trio mouthed the words to the trending audio that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Hailey immediately deleted the post and then assured fans it was not directed toward anyone. Selena took to social media in February and said she was not worried about the video.

@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber ♬ original sound – Nuha

Bullying rumors ignited again in February after Kylie shared Instagram Story posts that appeared to mock Selena for making fun of herself for over-laminating her eyebrows. Shortly after Selena poked fun at herself while simultaneously gushing over “pretty” Bella Hadid, Kylie posted a selfie with the phrase, “this was an accident???” written directly over her own eyebrows. She next posted a screenshot of her FaceTime conversation with Hailey, which showed them zooming in on their eyebrows. Selena and Kylie both cleared the air, with Kylie accusing fans of “reaching” with their shade theories and Selena commenting on social media that she is a “fan” of the youngest KarJenner sister.

However, after fans continued to share bullying theories — and after Selena spotted and defended her BFF Taylor Swift over a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber bullying the star — the Rare Beauty founder decided everything had gone too far and announced yet another break from the internet. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” she explained in a TikTok Live session. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much!” she added with a giggle. “I will see you guys sooner than later,” she continued. “I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”

Selena Gomez reveals on a short TikTok Live that she’ll be “taking a second from social media” after commenting on videos about Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. “I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.” pic.twitter.com/Tv5d9QACJZ — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 23, 2023

About two weeks later, Selena hopped back on TikTok to ask fans to spread kindness. “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health,” she reportedly commented under a makeup video for Rare Beauty. “My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Selena returned to social media once again on March 24 to ask her fans to be respectful to Hailey, who had contacted her about the bullying she was receiving online. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey then thanked Selena for the comments. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the lasts few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” the Rhode Beauty founder penned in a post on her Instagram Story. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended,” she continued. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”