Michael Che Plays ‘Evil’ Prank On Colin Jost As Donald Trump’s Indictment Is Spoofed On ‘SNL’

Michael Che had Colin Jost second-guessing his prowess as a comedian with an “evil” April Fool’s prank! During Quinta Bronson-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, Colin was delivering the first batch of his jokes on Weekend Update with no laughter from the audience, something a comic lives and dies by. When it finally dawned on Colin that his cohost Michael had put the audience up to it, Colin crumpled on the news desk and shouted at Michael, “You’re evil!”

Colin caught on to what was happening after a joke about Donald Trump’s indictment totally bombed and an audience member yelled out, “You stink!” Michael then confirmed to Colin that he wasn’t going crazy or losing his touch, informing his co-anchor, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools’.”

Hilariously crumpled on top of the news desk, Colin responded, “I was truly like, ‘Am I not mic’d?! And then I was like, ‘Oh, I just suck.’” He then added through his laughter, “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me!” After trying to regain his composure, Colin also admitted that he was “covered in sweat” and “shaking.” Michael, for his part, was having a laughing fit! It was adorable.

Meanwhile, the episode was filled with several cracks about the former President of the United States’ recent indictment over the alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. In the cold opening, James Austin Johnson played the reality show vet perfectly as he said, “What the radical left Democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I’ve ever committed, and I’ve committed a lot.”

James’ Trump then offered up his new album of cover songs to raise money from supporters called, “Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund,” a riff on the famous “Now That’s What I Call” compilations albums. “Folks, your hard-earned money is important. If I go to jail, I would need money for commissary snacks,” James’ Trump said. “I will need a supply of ramens to successfully barter with a large man named Lizard.” Check it out above!