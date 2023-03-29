‘The Bachelor’: Kaity Says There Was ‘No Malicious Intent’ Behind Comment To Gabi After Fantasy Suites (Exclusive)

Kaity Biggar is setting the record straight after backlash she received following the fantasy suite rose ceremony on The Bachelor. During her fantasy suite date, Kaity found out that Zach Shallcross had sex with one of the other remaining women. After she and Gabi Elnicki got roses at the rose ceremony, she whispered, “I know you were the only one” to Gabi. The remark created a lot of buzz on social media, but Kaity told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it wasn’t as it seemed.

“It was tough to watch that because it kind of put me in a negative light and I never meant any malicious intent by that at all,” Kaity explained. “Sometimes you don’t always get the full picture, and that’s okay. Gabi and I made it through just fine. We’re still really good friends. There was no malicious intent whatsoever. I do not have a mean bone in my body and Gabi knows that, too. It was honestly a playful conversation and the whole context wasn’t there.”

After the episode aired, Kaity posted a tribute to Gabi on social media to assure fans that they were still friends, even after they both made it to the final rose ceremony with Zach. However, that was before the finale episode aired on March 27, which featured Zach and Gabi coming face-to-face for the first time since he dumped her and proposed to Kaity. It was a tough conversation for Gabi, who was in tears as she spoke her piece, and Kaity said she’s fully supportive of her friend amidst the drama.

“I didn’t see the conversation between Gabi and Zach, but I’m sure she spoke her mind and got out what she needed to,” Kaity told us. “I know she did have some things to say and I respect that. I totally support it and I hope she got the clarity she needed. Gabi and I are great friends. We have a trip coming up with some of the other cast members. We confided in each other throughout the season. We really supported and uplifted each other and that has not gone away and it’s not going to go away. It’s a lifelong friend I got out of her and I’m so grateful for it.”

The drama during fantasy suites week made headlines due to Zach declaring that he didn’t want to have sex during overnights before he wound up sleeping with Gabi. However, it was still an important week in the process, as Zach also got to have private conversations with the women off-camera. “You feel like you just have this weight off of you and you can talk about anything,” Zach admitted in our interview. “There was no agenda or having to check off these boxes of talking about this or that. At that point, you already have feelings for someone where you’re comfortable and you love their character or values. So it wasn’t something were we needed to have all these boxes checked off [of topics to talk about]. It’s just another time to spend with each other without that pressure of being on a TV show.”

Now that Zach and Kaity are finally able to go public with their relationship, they’re planning on moving in together in Austin, where they both already live, this summer. Before that, though, they have other plans for how to continue building their relationship in the real world. “We’re just going to be going on hikes together, going to the lake, doing random trips,” Zach shared. “We kind of made a bucket list of things we need to do.”

For now, wedding planning isn’t at the top of the list, though. On After the Final Rose, Zach and Kaity revealed that they’d talked a bit about the wedding, but said they aren’t in a rush. Although nothing is set in stone yet, they shared that they’re thinking of 2025 for the wedding, but are ready to just be a normal couple and continue to get to know each other in the meantime.