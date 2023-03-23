‘The Bachelor’s Kaity Gushes Over ‘Incredible’ Gabi After Controversial Fantasy Suite Comment

Just months ago, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar were hoping to get engaged to the same man, Zach Shallcross, on The Bachelor. During the March 20 episode, it was revealed that they were the final two women that Zach will choose from. However, despite this, Gabi and Kaity formed a close friendship on the show, and proved that it still stands to this day. After this week’s episode, Kaity posted some behind-the-scenes footage of the ladies goofing off on Instagram, along with a sweet message for her bestie.

“Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship,” Kaity gushed. “Thank you for always lighting up a room wit your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out.”

Gabi agreed with the sentiment, and took to the comments section of Kaity’s post to respond. “Love you so much my Kaity girl!” she wrote. “Forever grateful for our friendship and that you are in my life. A true forever friend.”

This public show of love came after a tough episode for both women amidst fantasy suites week with Zach. Before the week started, Zach declared that he didn’t want to have sex with any of the women in the fantasy suite. However, he and Gabi did sleep together, and he told her that he wanted to be honest with the other women about it. Gabi was, understandably, upset that their private moment was now being broadcast.

Meanwhile, Kaity was devastated when Zach opened up to her about being intimate with another one of the women. She told him that she knew what this week entailed, and explained that she’d rather not know what was happening behind closed doors on his other dates. Although things were tense for a bit, Kaity and Zach wound up spending the night in the fantasy suite together, as well.

At the rose ceremony, Zach gave Kaity and Gabi roses, sending Ariel Frenkel home. While he was walking her out, Kaity acknowledged the situation to Gabi. “I know you were the only one,” she said, under her breath. There were mixed feelings from fans about Kaity bringing this up, with many fans wondering if it was a slight at Gabi. However, the ladies are now proving that Kaity’s comment wasn’t meant with ill intentions, and they’re making it clear that their friendship is still going strong.

On the March 27 finale, viewers will see how the rest of this journey plays out. Zach will introduce Kaity and Gabi to his family and then decide whether he’s ready to get engaged to one of them. If he proposes, Gabi or Kaity will then have to decide if they’re ready for that commitment, as well.