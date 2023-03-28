Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar Go IG Official After ‘Bachelor’ Proposal: ‘Beyond Thankful’

Zach Shallcross popped the question to Kaity Biggar on the finale of The Bachelor, which means they’re now able to finally be public with their relationship. After months of hiding out and meeting in secret while the show aired, Zach posted his first Instagram with his fiancee following the March 27 finale. He shared photos from the sweet proposal and wrote, “The love of my life. This woman right here deserves the world and I’m beyond thankful to have her in my life. I fall in love with you more and more each and every day. I love you best friend.”

Kaity popped into the comments section to reiterate Zach’s feelings. “I love you so much,” she gushed with a red heart emoji. So excited to do life with you baby!!” After Zach dumped Gabi Elnicki at the final rose ceremony, he got down on one knee and proposed to Kaity before giving her his final rose. On the March 28 episode of Good Morning America, the newly-engaged couple revealed that they’ve been able to have secret meet-ups over the last several months, with Zach even sporting a mustache disguise to go incognito.

However, the two made their official public debut as a couple on the After The Final Rose special, which followed The Bachelor finale. They looked blissfully happy together, and revealed that they plan to move in together in Austin, Texas this summer. While Zach has been spending the past several months in California while on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, he previously lived in Austin, where Kaity also resides, so it’s the perfect fit!

As for wedding planning, they’re not in a rush. “Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more and see how things go,” Zach told PEOPLE. Kaity added, “We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything have to be a rush? It doesn’t.” On After the Final Rose, though, they confirmed that they’d started talking about wedding planning and are eyeing 2025 as the possible year.

Zach and Kaity’s connection was off the charts from the moment they met on The Bachelor. She even had an unprecedented early overnight date with him during the third week of filming on her one-on-one date. Things hit a bit of a rough patch during fantasy suite week, when Zach admitted to Kaity that he had slept with one of the other women (Gabi). While he was trying to be upfront and honest with someone he felt could be his future wife, Kaity admittedly did not want to hear about what Zach was doing on his other dates. However, they credited their excellent communication skills with helping them get through that difficult time.