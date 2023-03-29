Lisa Rinna Reveals Whether She Wants To Do A Family Reality Show After ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Lisa Rinna opened up about continuing her showbusiness career with another reality show. In the wake of exiting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 8 years, the actress, 59, got candid about the rumors that she’s interested in launching a Kardashian-style series to follow the exploits of her Hollywood family, which includes matinee idol Harry Hamlin and her two up-and-coming model daughters, Delilah Hamlin, 24, and Amelia Hamlin, 21. “Never say never,” Lisa told CR Fashion Book in an interview published on Tuesday, March 28.

The reality show question was on brand for Lisa, as she’s been willing to attach her name to all sorts of endeavors in the past. From a short-lived clothing store in Beverly Hills (Belle Gray), to her adult underwear spokesperson gig (Depends), to a recent cosmetics line debut (Rinna Beauty), Lisa has always tried to remain in the game. “I love to sell, I love to brand, I love to create,” she told the magazine.

The coy response regarding a new show comes after Lisa surprised the Bravo world when she announced her exit from RHOBH on Jan. 5 with a brief message. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. The announcement came after a tumultuous three-part reunion following the twelfth season, where Lisa ended her time on the series in the midst of a feud with both RHOBH OG Kyle Richards and Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton.

But it wasn’t exactly the drama between cast members that caused Lisa to turn in her RHOBH diamond. The former soap opera queen said it had more to do with having “no control” over what happens between filming, postproduction, and the final onscreen result. “It’s a mindf*** for everyone,” Lisa maintained. “And you have no control. Some years are better than others but it’s all just part of the job. You have to give over the power and it’s not easy to do that.”

With that in mind, Lisa said she called up Bravo boss Andy Cohen and other network bigwigs right after the RHOBH reunion to tell them she was tapping out. “It’s hard because it’s a job and it’s hard for me to leave a good paycheck but I just really knew in my gut that it was time to move on.”

“I came in there and I told the truth and called out what was going on and if you don’t like that then don’t be on the show,” she added, before taking a slight jab at some of her former Housewives costars. “Being honest is really important to me; being perceived as nice is a concern for a lot of them.”

Lisa also revealed she isn’t a bit concerned about what will happen next, as she’s always made it work in Tinseltown, ever since she showed up way back in the 80s. “I had no connections, I didn’t know anybody, I was just determined to make it happen,” she explained. “I’m not a nepo baby! I have two of them, but I’m not one and neither was my husband.”

Sounds like a great reality show to us!