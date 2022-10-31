Andy Cohen Reveals What Was In Lisa Rinna’s Manila Envelope At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Bravo TV personality Andy Cohen, 54, finally spilled the tea about what Lisa Rinna, 59, was carrying inside her manilla envelope at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, per Page Six. “There’s lots of speculation of what was in the manila envelope let me tell you,” Andy said during the Oct. 31, episode of Andy Cohen Live. “What was in the manila envelope was [sic] receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” Although the moment was highly anticipated by viewers, it ultimately did not make the final edit because of time limits. “There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations,” he added.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation “snafu” that the 54-year-old was referring to was when Sutton Stracke, 51, claimed that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, 71, did not thank her for the invite to the event. “A few years ago Harry and Lisa both came – I invited them to the Elton John gala, and they came with me as my guests,” Sutton told Andy in Sept. 2021 during WWHL. “…I never got a thank you,” the Georgia native added. During the show, Lisa claimed that she was not a guest of Sutton’s and was personally invited by the “Rocket Man” singer. Of course, Sutton fired back, and told the host that she purchased Lisa and Harry’s $10,000 tickets. This drama continued to play out during Season 12, but the beef was never squashed because neither Sutton or Lisa were willing to come to an agreement.

Furthermore, Andy also told listeners why more drama from the show was left out of the reunion episodes. “Pretty much every topic we beat to death because that’s what we do,” he said. “We talked about a lot and we had a lot to get into three episodes,” Andy went on. “If it had been any longer, I feel like everyone would have complained it was too long, but now people are complaining, ‘Why didn’t you talk about this more, why didn’t you talk about that more?’​”

Several fans of the show took to Twitter during the three reunion episodes to share their thoughts. “That reunion just wasn’t that satisfying. I guess it was good to finally see Kathy [Hilton] read Lisa Rinna and Erika [Jayne] but Andy barely challenged them and Kyle [Richards] didn’t either. Her sister is being accused of being evil and vile and Kyle is one the weeping,” one viewer wrote. A separate user chimed in and tweeted, “EXACTLY another build up for a let down, except the Kathy part of course!”

Season 12 of RHOBH aired from May 11 until the final reunion episode aired on Oct. 26. Many things were talked about during the reunion, but one of the most hilarious moments was when Dorit Kemsley, 46, left a spray tan stain on the reunion couch. Although the mom-of-two was not the main focus of the drama this season, she did have a rocky start as the season began with her traumatic home robbery where she was also held at gunpoint. The Beverly Beach founder also told HollywoodLife at this year’s BravoCon that was continuing therapy. “I am in therapy. Thank god for therapy,” Dorit shared.