Barack & Michelle Obama Show Off Their Adventurous Sides As They Climb Sydney Bridge: Photos

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were all smiles as they climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia on Wednesday, March 29. The couple was seen walking over the bridge without safety harnesses in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair looked like they were enjoying scaling the monument.

While typically bridge operators are required to wear special jumpsuits and safety harnesses, the Obamas were granted special permission. Barack, 61, rocked a gray quarter-zip sweater and black pants. Michelle, 59, sported a pair of turquoise leggings, a black top, and a black headband. She also appeared to have a sweater wrapped around her waist as she climbed the bridge behind her husband.

Secret Service agents reportedly joined the former president and first lady on the trip. After the climb, Barack was seen shaking hands with bridge workers and sporting a baseball cap. While a number of celebrities have scaled the bridge, anyone is able to climb it (although special jumpsuits will be required). Tickets for the experience range from $179 to $260 depending on the experience, per the BridgeClimb website.

Barack and Michelle have been in Australia as the former president gives a speaking tour. He held an event in Sydney on Tuesday, March 28, and he’s set to have another engagement in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 29, per AmCham.

The former first couple looked like they were having a ton of fun on their trip down under. The pair have enjoyed taking plenty of trips together since Barack left office in 2017. The couple has occasionally shared photos on Instagram from their vacations when commemorating special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and Valentine’s Day. When wishing his wife a happy V-day back in February, Barack shared a beautiful photo of the two of them on a terrace with a city skyline and some trees in the background, and he spoke about how she makes his life feel fulfilled. “You make every day feel like an adventure,” he wrote on Instagram.