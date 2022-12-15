Michelle Obama Expertly Turns Her Dress Into A Top For Epic Fashion Look On Book Tour

The former first lady looked amazing as she prepared to promote her latest book 'The Light We Carry' with Michele Norris.

December 15, 2022 10:56AM EST
Michelle Obama visits the Royal Arena in connection with her book tour for her biography 'Becoming' in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 April 2019. In her book, she tells about life as America's first African American first lady. Michelle Obama visits Copenhagen, Denmark - 09 Apr 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Former First Lady Michelle Obama steps out with friends Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa at celebrity restaurant Polo Bar in New York City. The two families have been friends since The Boss campaigned for Barack Obama during his successful run for the White House in 2008. Michelle famously told her President husband he needed to spend more time with Springsteen. Both men have talked about their friendship — fortified in part by the bond between their wives, Michelle and Patti. In the first episode of a podcast, called Renegades, Obama, 59, said he and Springsteen, 71, "grew to trust each other" based on conversations in which they reflected on feeling "invisible" throughout their childhoods. Springsteen sang with a gospel choir at the newly elected president's inauguration in 2009 and later recalled how he thought Obama had the wrong number the first time the Chicago Democrat called him. "And I said, 'OK, let me figure this out. I am a guitar-playing high school graduate from Freehold, New Jersey. And — OK — you want me to do what?" Springsteen said. Over the years, both have realized they had more in common than they initially realized. Namely, that they both felt like outsiders. "I always kept one foot in sort of the blue collar world and one foot in the counter culture world," Springsteen said of growing up in New Jersey. "And I never truly belonged completely in either of them, you know?". 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Michelle Obama. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902427_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the most stylish women to ever be in the White House, and even though it’s been six years since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the Oval Office, she’s still showing off her awesome fashion sense. During a San Francisco stop on her, The Light We Carry book tour, Michelle, 58, rolled a dress into a top for a chic and comfortable look, which fans got to see on her Instagram on Monday, December 12.

Michelle fashioned a Marine Serre dress into a top, per E! News. The multi-colored piece had a red section across her torso, with an orange floral design hanging behind her for a great look. She wore the top over a black long-sleeve and some wide-legged jeans and a pair of red heels. She was filming a clip with journalist and author Michele Norris, who rocked a shiny, hot pink suit for the occasion. Both ladies agreed that they each looked “fabulous.” She later posted a few more shots from the pair’s on-stage discussion on her Instagram.

In the past few months, Michelle has shown off tons of amazing looks, and the dress-as-a-top is only the latest! Back in June, she went for a classic black outfit while enjoying a Broadway show with some gal pals in New York City. She also rocked a colorful, sheer, red dress, when her and her husband’s White House portraits debuted in September.

Michelle smiles at the crowd on her book tour. (Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock)

The former FLOTUS was promoting her new book The Light We Carry, which has provided many different insights into both her family life and political opinions. She touched on motherhood and parenting her daughters as they enter young adulthood and date in the memoir. Michelle revealed the outlook on dating that she’s tried to instill in Malia24, and Sasha21. “I don’t want them to see marriage as some sort of trophy that must be hunted and won, or to believe that a wedding is the sort of spectacle they need to properly launch a fulfilling life, or to ever feel that having children is any sort of requirement,” she wrote. “My hope instead is that they’ll experience different levels of commitment, figuring out how to end relationships that aren’t working and how to start new ones that seem promising.”

Besides the sweet motherly advice, Michelle also got into national issues and spoke about how upset she was to see former President Donald Trump’s supporters storm the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. “Barack and I had watched in shock as it unfolded live on the news,” she wrote, noting that she was disturbed by Trump’s actions that day. “The events of that day rattled me to the core. I’d understood that our country was grappling with a toxic level of political discord, but seeing the rhetoric tip into reckless, rageful violence aimed at overturning an election was devastating.”

