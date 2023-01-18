Barack Obama Holds Michelle As They Watch Sunset Together In Tribute For Her 59th Birthday

Michelle Obama turned 59 on January 17 and celebrated with her love Barack Obama. For his wife’s birthday, Barack penned a sweet Instagram message, along with a photo of him holding Michelle in his arms as the sun set in front of them. “Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” his caption read.

Michelle commented on Barack’s post with a red heart emoji and a kiss emoji. She reposted Barack’s post on her Instagram Story and added a “love you” sticker.

Towards the end of her birthday, Michelle tweeted, “Thank you all for the birthday love. I say this a lot, and I mean it—I love you back, and I am so grateful for you supporting me during every step of my journey.”

Barack and Michelle got married in 1992 and celebrated their 30th anniversary in October. They have two daughters: Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. Barack wrote the sweetest anniversary message that included a series of photos of the couple. “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t,” Barack wrote on Instagram. “I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

The former First Lady has always been candid about her marriage to Barack, even about their tough times. “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” Michelle said during a REVOLT roundtable while promoting her book The Light We Carry.

She added, “People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” Michelle added. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little… I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it. And people give up… ‘Five years; I can’t take it.’”