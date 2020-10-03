Barack Obama Posts Sweet Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Michelle On 28th Wedding Anniversary

Barack Obama shared a loving photo of himself sharing a tender and happy moment with his wife Michelle in honor of their 28th wedding anniversary, and used the caption to encourage people to vote.

Barack Obama, 59, is celebrating the 28th wedding anniversary with his wife Michelle Obama, 56, but he’s also fully aware that it’s a month until the presidential election day. The loving husband shared a cozy photo that showed him and his lady love sharing a sweet moment as they put their foreheads together and gave each other the biggest smiles to Instagram on Oct. 3, and used the caption to boast about their connection as well as to express the importance of voting.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” the caption read. “This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

Barack’s positive message brought on a lot of comments from his followers about his love life and about voting. “Just checked the status of my absentee ballot, and it was accepted in my swing district. Happy anniversary! #ivoted,” one follower wrote. “king with a queen to match,” another wrote. “Respect forever the best president of the world president obama and the best first lady michelle elegant and lovely i love you very much😍😍😍😍,” a third gushed.

Like Barack, Michelle took to her own Instagram to express gratitude for her husband and encourage followers to find people to vote. “28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her hubby smiling and posing while sitting together. “So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack. ❤️😘”

Barack and Michelle’s anniversary comes on the heels of a major presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the latter of which the Obamas have endorsed. After Trump, First lady Melania Trump, and several other White house staffers recently all tested positive for COVID-19, many U.S. citizens are anticipating if and/or how this could affect the election. As of right now, it has been confirmed that Trump has only suffered from mild symptoms right now, but checked into Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.