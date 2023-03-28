Christina Aguilera Says: ‘There’s 4 Different Places I Can Orgasm From Around My Vagina’

Christina Aguilera, 42, opened up about her sexuality, in a new telling interview. The singer, who is co-founder and chief brand advisor of her sexual wellness brand Playground, was discussing the new role when she admitted she can orgasm in “four different places around” her “vagina.” She also revealed she hopes to inspire other women to “feel comfortable” about their sexual health and break the stigma around the topic.

“This is a very natural progression for me personally,” Christina told People. “[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different.”

“I’ve gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older,” she continued. “And that’s something that I’ve really noticed. There’s four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth.”

Christina also went on to talk about the importance of prioritizing her sex life. “Even if you don’t have a partner, you can have your own date night with yourself, so I kind of love that about it. We travel. We don’t always have access to other people,” she explained. “Get to know yourself early so that you can lead a more pleasurable life.”

In addition to discussing her personal sexual wellbeing, the “Genie in a Bottle” crooner discussed Playground, which makes products aimed for a woman’s pleasure, including FDA-approved lubricant that comes in different flavors, and the reason she wanted to create the brand. “It’s very interesting because when you break it down, we don’t think twice about going into a store and buying something for our face, moisturizer, a product for our hair. But we don’t really give the time and attention that is valid for our vaginas when they need extra love and care too,” she said.

“It was important when I got to finally have the freedom for what I wanted to do and the music that I wanted to make, I always wanted to make a message that was authentic to me, that we are the deciders of how we want to own our bodies and this space for ourselves,” she added.