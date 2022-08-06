Christina Aguilera Is Red Hot In A Sparkly Lace Bodysuit & Latex Trench For London Show: Photos

The 'Dirrty' singer put on a jaw-dropping performance in her outrageous outfit featuring thigh-high leather boots and a bedazzled cape.

August 6, 2022 12:16PM EDT
Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera in concert, The O2, London, UK - 05 Aug 2022
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Christina Aguilera performs live at London O2 Arena on tour, where she was joined by the lead singer of 'Years & Years' Ollie Alexander to perform Christina's song 'Say Something' together Pictured: Christina Aguilera BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JoanneRoberts / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: JoanneRoberts / BACKGRID

All hail the queen! Christina Aguilera proved she’s the ultimate showman during her dazzling performance at a concert in London. The “Dirrty” singer, 41, took the stage at the O2 Arena on Friday, August 6 to give her fans exactly what they wanted: Xtina being extra! Rocking a red lace bodysuit, bedazzled trench coat and thigh-high leather boots, Christina was every inch the envelope-pushing pop star.

Christina Aquilera looked red hot at her concert in London in August 2022. (JoanneRoberts / BACKGRID)

The jaw-dropping spectacle came just days after the former The Voice judge looked ready for a hot girl summer when she shared sizzling snaps of herself lounging around in a white string bikini. Looking downright divine and fabulous, Christina captioned the perfect pics, “Loving me for me!”

While Christina has been killing it in the wardrobe department during her recent performances on stage and appearances at red carpet events, she’s has made sure to voice her support for her pop star peer Britney Spears after the singer recently had her conservatorship struck down in court. The two women practically grew up in the industry together after starting off as castmates on the Mickey Mouse Club.

Christina Aguilera changed into an even more jaw-dropping outfit during the performance. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I’m so happy,” Christina told The Enrique Santos Show during an interview in January. “I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I’ve said before, that I’ve stated couldn’t be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

Back in June 2021, Christina also spoke out after Britney made an emotional plea to the courts to end the conservatorship, which the “Toxic” singer deemed abusive. “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Christina tweeted at the time. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

