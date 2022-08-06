Christina Aguilera Is Red Hot In A Sparkly Lace Bodysuit & Latex Trench For London Show: Photos

All hail the queen! Christina Aguilera proved she’s the ultimate showman during her dazzling performance at a concert in London. The “Dirrty” singer, 41, took the stage at the O2 Arena on Friday, August 6 to give her fans exactly what they wanted: Xtina being extra! Rocking a red lace bodysuit, bedazzled trench coat and thigh-high leather boots, Christina was every inch the envelope-pushing pop star.

The jaw-dropping spectacle came just days after the former The Voice judge looked ready for a hot girl summer when she shared sizzling snaps of herself lounging around in a white string bikini. Looking downright divine and fabulous, Christina captioned the perfect pics, “Loving me for me!”

While Christina has been killing it in the wardrobe department during her recent performances on stage and appearances at red carpet events, she’s has made sure to voice her support for her pop star peer Britney Spears after the singer recently had her conservatorship struck down in court. The two women practically grew up in the industry together after starting off as castmates on the Mickey Mouse Club.

“It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I’m so happy,” Christina told The Enrique Santos Show during an interview in January. “I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I’ve said before, that I’ve stated couldn’t be happier for her. Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

Back in June 2021, Christina also spoke out after Britney made an emotional plea to the courts to end the conservatorship, which the “Toxic” singer deemed abusive. “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” Christina tweeted at the time. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”