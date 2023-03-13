Christina Aguilera Makes Rare Appearance At Oscars Party In Stunning Velvet Dress

Christina Aguilera, 42, made a rare public appearance at the star-studded Vanity Far Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12. Christina showed up to the event with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, 37, wearing a gorgeous velvet black dress with a train. The “Beautiful” singer had her blonde hair in an updo with intense eye makeup, as well. Christina’s look also included silver earrings, rings, and bracelets and a cross necklace.

Christina posed on the carpet with Matthew, who looked handsome in a standard black and white suit and a black bowtie. His suit compliment Christina’s gorgeous outfit, and they looked so happy together posing for photos. It’s rare that Christina and Matthew step out for public events, but it’s always a welcome surprise when they do!

Christina’s been dating Matthew since 2010 after they met on the set of Burlesque. Christina played the lead, while Matthew worked behind on the scenes in production. He proposed on Valentine’s Day 2014 and they welcomed a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, later that year. Christina is also mom to son Max Liron Bratman, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Christina and Matthew still have yet to get married and they haven’t revealed any wedding plans lately. But the couple is undoubtedly madly in love with each other. That was evident at Christina’s 42nd birthday celebration in December 2022, where the couple enjoyed a private helicopter ride, followed by a boat trip with friends, in Vietnam. Christina documented the celebration on Instagram, and included plenty of her and Matthew’s PDA in her footage.

At the start of Christina’s video, the couple held hands and got on the helicopter to tour Vietnam. Then, they went on a boat ride where they packed on more PDA with an adorable cuddle session on the hammock. Christina and Matthew also enjoyed a kayak ride just the two of them in the ocean