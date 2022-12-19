Minka Kelly & Imagine Dragons Star Dan Reynolds Passionately Kiss & Pack On PDA In LA

Minka Kelly, 42, and Dan Reynolds, 35, got hot and heavy in Los Angeles as the duo were seen laying on the PDA and kissing passionately on Sunday, December 19! In pics you can SEE HERE via TMZ, the Imagine Dragons hunk leaned forward to kiss Minka passionately, wearing a mint green button down shirt and black pants with a pair of sunglasses perched on his face. Minka wore her mermaid locks down around her shoulders as she leaned in for a deep kiss, fully grabbing the musician’s rear end. She rocked an off-white leisure suit and white sneakers for the outing, and they were also snapped holding hands and smiling in the California sunshine.

They were also recently seen on a date in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles for a date at Cafe Stella in November, with Minka driving a car and Dan in the passenger’s seat. That outing included a little PDA as well, with the lead singer affectionately running his hands through Minka’s hair.

Dan and his ex-wife Aja Volkman announced their split back in September after a decade of marriage. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” he wrote via social media on September 16.. “Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The former couple are parents to four children, Arrow, Coco, Valentine and Gia. They previously nearly split in April of 2018, only to reunite and announce the impending birth of their fourth child. In December of 2019, Aja took to Instagram to share a photo of a stunning diamond ring gifted to her by Dan. “Well, the last two years have been transformative to say the least,” the songwriter wrote. “I’ve never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren’t reckless at all. In fact we were so careful that we didn’t do what we needed to do. We didn’t listen to who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything.”

Minka was previously linked to Trevor Noah. They split after less than a year of dating in May of 2021.